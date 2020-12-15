bobino
Joseph Brown | The Item

Days removed from playing a pivotal role in a first-round playoff shutout, Huntsville defensive tackle Ed Bobino was named was named one of 10 finalists for the Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year Award on Tuesday.

Bobino — who has recorded 95 tackles, 17.5 sacks and 12 more tackles for loss through 10 games in 2020 — was the only full-time defensive player to make the cut. The senior standout has been a key contributors on an undefeated defense that is allowing just 8.6 yards per game this season.

The Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year Award recognizes the most outstanding high school football player in the state of Texas. Fans are able to cast their vote at TexasFootball.com.

Below is the full list of finalists:

QB Conner Weigman, Bridgeland

QB Andrew Body, Corpus Christi Miller

ATH JaTavion Sanders, Denton Ryan

QB Garrett Nussmeier, Flower Mound Marcus

QB Dematrius Davis, Galena Park North Shore

RB Jordan Jenkins, Lindale

ATH Roddrell Freeman, Mart

QB Eddie Lee Marburger, Sharyland Pioneer

DT Ed Bobino, Huntsville

RB Jonathon Brooks, Hallettsville

