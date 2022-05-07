HALLSVILLE — After the Hornets made a strong push in the top of the sixth inning, Hallsville was able to come out with the victory after a throwing error led to a run.
The Bobcats would use the throwing error in the bottom of the sixth to grab the 5-4 lead and hold on to take the game one win.
Staring down a two-run deficit, the Hornet's offense would put together a top of the sixth inning that brought them life. Senior Mason Monjaras and senior Caleb Cotten would draw back-to-back walks before Travis Tester would load the bases with a hit.
With no outs, the Hornets were in a prime position to score. Cooper Molenes with one out would hit into a fielder's choice. After an error at first base, the Hornets tied the game.
The Hornet's offense saw four hits in the game with Tester grabbing two of them. Senior Bun Shelly would grab the Hornet's fourth hit as he cleared the fences for a solo home run.
With the hits not being there, Huntsville made the Bobcats pay on their lone error.
Monjaras would get the start on the mound for Huntsville. He would throw three and two-thirds innings of action facing 18 batters. In his time, he would strike out four Bobcats. However, he would give up four runs all earned off two hits.
Hagen Harris would come in relief of Monjaras and throw one and two-thirds innings. He would strike out three Hallsville batters and give up the game-winning run.
The Hornet defense would help their pitchers out by playing a clean game and not committing any errors.
While the Hornets needed to keep Hallsville to five runs, they brought in Shelly to close it out. He would throw two-thirds of an inning to give his team the chance to tie it late.
The Hornets would go down in order in the top of the seventh. Nolan Hunt and Jackson Batten would both put the ball in play forcing Hallsville to make the play and they did.
With Hallsville taking game one, the series will now shift back to Huntsville on Saturday. The Hornets and Bobcats will go toe-to-toe at Kate Barr Ross park. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
