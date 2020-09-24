Huntsville defensive tackle Edward Bobino has been recognized as one of the top high school football recruits in the Houston area.
The Houston Chronicle unveiled its list of the Top 100 high school football recruits for the Class of 2021 on Thursday, with Bobino cracking the list at No. 98.
The versatile senior emerged on the radar of college scouts with a breakout 2019 postseason that included a six tackle-for-loss performance against state runner-up Fort Bend Marshall. He currently holds eight Division I offers: Louisiana-Monroe, North Texas, Northwestern State, Stephen F. Austin, Houston Baptist, McNeese, Incarnate Word and Prairie View A&M.
