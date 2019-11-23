The Huntsville Hornets defeated Crosby 54-44 Saturday afternoon in the area round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs.
Check out some of the top photos and highlights from the game below:
PHOTOS
HIGHLIGHTS
Nate Hambright keeps the chains moving on third down pic.twitter.com/xjymGfVIp4— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
Cameron Myers gets the Hornets into Crosby territory pic.twitter.com/163AWeiLej— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
Tyrique Carter leaves the DB in the dust and Matthew Southern hits him in stride, Huntsville leads Crosby 7-6 with 2:05 left in the first #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/U98FuAphVS— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
Great pressure by the Huntsville D pic.twitter.com/iK1rYasIOU— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
Ed Bobino makes the stop on third down, and that’ll do it for the first quarter. Huntsville leads Crosby 7-6 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/Qq3uPe8Xx3— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
Love this playcall. Matthew Southern hits Miles Tatum for the TD on third down, Huntsville leads Crosby 14-6 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/ddLkm5EkTf— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
Sebastian Patterson with a big sack to get the Hornet D off the field on third down pic.twitter.com/id5U14bJce— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
Double pass puts Crosby up 20-14 with 6:33 left in the first half #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/PAcXCcb83e— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
Costly third-down drop for Crosby, Huntsville takes over at its 31 with 4:30 left in the half. Hornets lead 21-20 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/1b2WlwfHDr— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
Cameron Myers fights for a first down pic.twitter.com/rACNEb0uD2— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
Big play by Nate Hambright that shouldn’t have been blown dead, great job tiptoeing the sideline #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/gZndQeZBrA— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
Quaterian Riles powers it in with 28 seconds left in the half, Huntsville leads Crosby 28-20 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/80N5MyROO0— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
Matthew Southern hits Tyrique Carter for the third down conversion pic.twitter.com/gdl88ddm9d— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
Matthew Southern scrambles 23 yards to put Huntsville up 34-23 with 10:39 left in the third #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/Ddn25m7ZqQ— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
Bad snap on fourth down sets Huntsville up at the Crosby 13 pic.twitter.com/2rFGbMqx1y— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
Matthew Southern connects with Miles Tatum on third down to put Huntsville up 41-23 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/y7ZqMxIn4W— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
Jordan Brown reads the screen perfectly on third down...the North Texas commit has been all over the field today pic.twitter.com/sPt6FIbCJn— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
Great open field tackle by Cody McLerran pic.twitter.com/ZB1Vc7yOFa— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
Jordan Brown comes up big again, stopping the 2 pt try to keep Huntsville’s lead at 47-37. 10:55 left #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/ucnXAW342A— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
Tyrique Carter with an absolutely snag to get Huntsville in the red zone #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/BEsXdVB7b0— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
Tristan Riggins beats the defense to the pylon to put Huntsville up 54-37. 8:44 remaining #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/JqEcoBRrpD— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
Jaden Schroeder INT sets Huntsville up at the Crosby 26 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/NbaZ8ir09q— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
Make that three third-down catches in the red zone for Miles Tatum pic.twitter.com/HnUZPjSxiA— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
Huntsville and Fort Bend Marshall will play Saturday at Woodforest Stadium in The Woodlands, 2 p.m. kickoff #txhsfb @HoustonChronHS pic.twitter.com/9EZxyvCwpo— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 23, 2019
