C231747A-C673-43B3-8498-7F112C2A393B.jpeg

One of the driving forces behind the top defense in District 10-5A, Division II is staying home.

Huntsville senior defensive end Briceon Hayes announced on Twitter Saturday morning that he has committed to play football for Sam Houston State. The three-star recruit — a first-team all -district selection — had 11.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss, nine QB hurries and one forced fumble in nine regular season games in 2019.

Hayes was previously committed to Colorado State and had received attention from a bevy of Division I schools, including Arkansas, Illinois and UL Monroe. With several key defensive linemen set to graduate following next season, Hayes’ commitment provides a bright outlook for the Bearkats’ pass rush.

Tags