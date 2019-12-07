One of the driving forces behind the top defense in District 10-5A, Division II is staying home.
Huntsville senior defensive end Briceon Hayes announced on Twitter Saturday morning that he has committed to play football for Sam Houston State. The three-star recruit — a first-team all -district selection — had 11.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss, nine QB hurries and one forced fumble in nine regular season games in 2019.
Staying Home #Committed pic.twitter.com/y0HVU5EECI— Briceon🏈 (@Briceon44) December 7, 2019
Hayes was previously committed to Colorado State and had received attention from a bevy of Division I schools, including Arkansas, Illinois and UL Monroe. With several key defensive linemen set to graduate following next season, Hayes’ commitment provides a bright outlook for the Bearkats’ pass rush.
