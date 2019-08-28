Huntsville cowboys among recent rodeo standouts

Saddle bronc riding is billed as rodeo’s classic event and two former Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifiers made memorable rides at the 2019 Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo in San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
Six-time NFR qualifier Cort Scheer, a Nebraska cowboy, clinched the saddle bronc riding title with a San Juan Capistrano rodeo record score of 90 aboard a bronc named Buckin’ Crazy, which is owned by the Cervi Championship Rodeo. Five-time NFR qualifier Sterling Crawley, a former Sam Houston State competitor who lives in Huntsville, turned in a lofty 89.5 and finished second.
According to prorodeo.com, three saddle bronc riders shared the previous record of 88 points: Chad Ferley (2007), Taos Muncy (2010) and Cody Taton (2012). But Scheer and Crawley were among three saddle bronc riders who turned in a score that was higher than 88 during the Aug. 24-25 San Juan Capistrano rodeo, which was near Anaheim and Los Angeles. Tegan Smith, who competed for Clarendon College at the 2019 College National Finals Rodeo, finished third with an 88.5.
Scheer, who made the record 90-point ride on Aug. 25, earned a $6,401 blue ribbon check. He was ranked No. 18 in the PRCA’s 2019 saddle bronc riding world title race with $65,290 (in the Aug. 28 world standings).
Crawley pocketed $4,908 for the runner-up finish. He was ranked No. 3 in the world title race with $111,106.
Smith earned $3,627. He was ranked No. 31 with $35,364.
At the Aug. 23 Kitsap Stampede in Bremerton, Wash., John Douch of Huntsville tied for sixth in tie-down roping with a time of 7.3 seconds and he earned $1,790. Douch was ranked No. 17 in the PRCA’s tie-down roping title standings (Aug. 28) with $68,791.
PBR majors
Like pro tennis that features its popular Grand Slam tournaments such as the US Open, the Professional Bull Riders also wows its fans with major tour stops.
The PBR’s majors this season were in New York, Los Angeles, Cheyenne, Wyo., and Nashville.
In Nashville last weekend, a wild and reckless pen of bulls made it hard on the cowboys throughout the Aug. 23-25 show.
Marco Eguchi, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, clinched the title and earned $124,826. He was the only cowboy who stayed on three bulls in five rounds. The second and third place finishers--Dalton Kasel of Muleshoe and Silvano Alves of Decatur--stayed on only two out of five bulls for the eight second count.
Eguchi turned in scores of 87.75 in Round 1, 86.5 in Round 2, and an 86.75 in Round 4. He was bucked off in Round 3 and in Round 5, which was the final (short round).
According to pbr.com, Equchi earned 857 world points and catapulted from No. 24 to No. 9 in the PBR’s 2019 world standings. Eguchi was ranked No. 9 with 1,652 points (in the world standings that were released on Aug. 25).
Eguchi grabbed attention at the 2018 PBR World Finals in Las Vegas in November when he won the event title after staying on five of six bulls. He earned $372,000 at the World Finals and $445,504 throughout 2018. He also finished No. 5 in the 2018 world title race with 2,050 world points. Kaique Pacheco, a Brazilian from Decatur, clinched the 2018 world title with 5,327 points.
In Nashville last weekend, Kasel finished second in the title race and earned $47,410. He won Round 1 with an 89.25 and finished first in Round 2 with a 92. The 92, which was the highest score of the Nashville tour stop, was aboard a bovine named Fearless (D&H Cattle/Buck Cattle/Tommy Julian).
The 20-year-old Kasel earned 450 world points and was ranked 21st in the (Aug. 25) world standings with 1,000.41 points.
Alves, a Brazilian, finished third in the title race after making two qualified rides. The three-time world champion turned in an 86.5 in Round 1 and an 87.25 in Round 3. He earned 140 world points and he was ranked No. 20 in the (Aug. 25) standings with 1,024.16.
In the PBR’s 2019 world title race, 2017 world champion Jess Lockwood was ranked No. 1 with 4,730 points (on Aug. 25). His only qualified ride in Nashville was an 87.75 point effort in Round 2. Lockwood won the major at New York in January.
Chase Outlaw, who won the major at Cheyenne in July, was ranked No. 2 in the world race with 4,330 points. Outlaw failed to make a qualified ride in Nashville.
Jose Vitor Leme, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, was ranked No. 3 with 4,231.66. He turned in an 86.5 in the first round in Nashville.
João Ricardo Vieira, another Brazilian who lives in Decatur, was ranked No. 4 with 3,357.50. He did not make a qualified ride in Nashville. However, Vieira won the major tour stop at Los Angeles in February and has had a remarkable season.
The majors play significant roles in the world title races and qualification for the PBR World Finals. The 2019 World Finals is scheduled for Nov. 6-10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Brazile roping tough
Roping superstar Trevor Brazile of Decatur finished in the money in a couple of rounds at the Aug. 19-20 Days of 76 Stand Alone Steer Roping in Deadwood, S.D. He came in fifth in the first round with a 13.2 and won the fourth round with a 10.4. Brazile, who has a record 24 PRCA titles in multiple categories, is ranked No. 1 in the PRCA’s 2019 steer roping world title race with $59,165 (in the world standings released on Aug. 28). Vin Fisher Jr. of Andrews was ranked No. 2 with $55,410. J. Tom Fisher of Andrews, was ranked No. 3 with $43,655. Tuf Cooper, who has residences in Weatherford and Decatur, was ranked No. 4 with $41,741.
Cooper, a four-time world champion who has residences in Weatherford and Decatur, also was ranked No. 4 in the 2019 world all-around title race with $114,888 (in Aug. 28 standings). Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, was ranked No. 1 with $162,714.
Wright has been sidelined since July 31 with a broken jaw that he suffered in a bull riding accident at Dodge City, Kan. He is scheduled to return to the circuit this weekend (on Aug. 31) at the Ellensburg (Wash.) Rodeo, according to prorodeo.com.
Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has reported on rodeos and horse shows for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for more than three decades. Email him at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.
