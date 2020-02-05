Huntsville cowboy reaches Fort Worth Rodeo semifinal

Throughout pro football’s post-season playoffs within the past month, throngs of pro football junkies were glued to the NFL Network.
It’s safe to say that lots of Texas Tech fans were soaking up the latest news on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a former Red Raiders star, leading up to Sunday night’s Super Bowl game.
Meanwhile, basketball buffs were on NBA TV to gather the latest hoops scoops. And rodeo fans have been tuning into the Cowboy Channel to watch the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo, which is being broadcasted live on national TV for the first time. The Cowboy Channel is operating in new studios in the Fort Worth Stockyards and the cable network is taking broadcasting rodeo as a sport by the horns.
All 25 performances of the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show, which began Jan. 17 and runs through Feb. 8 at the new Dickies Arena, are being broadcasted live on the Cowboy Channel, or its sister channel, RFD-TV that's the go to for news on agriculture, ranching and western sports. It’s a part of a new six-year media partnership deal that Rural Media Group, Inc., recently struck with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
“We’re going to do as many rodeos as we can live and take people to the action,” said Patrick Gottsch, Founder & President of Rural Media Group, Inc. “The Cowboy Channel is designed to be the western sports network on TV, just like there’s a golf channel, a tennis channel, and a football, baseball and basketball channel. We’re going to do everything we can for western sports, and especially rodeo, that these other channels are doing for their sports.”
Rodeos have been on TV for decades, but live broadcasts have been sparse. On the PRCA circuit, iconic rodeos continually have been shown on cable television, but in an edited tape delay.
Even the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo performances from Las Vegas that have been broadcasted on the CBS Sports Network in recent years technically speaking have not been fully live. Each of the 10 performances began at 8:45 p.m. (CST), and concludes at about 11 p.m. But each broadcast becomes stretched with interviews and commercials and concludes about an hour after the rodeo’s actual 11 p.m. ending.
But under a new agreement between the PRCA and Rural Media Group, the 2020 National Finals performances in December will be live. Fans will be able to watch a live feed on both RFD-TV and the Cowboy Channel, similar to a high-profile college playoff football game having multiple live feeds on two neighboring ESPN channels.
“Just like ESPN does the Rose Bowl, where they have ESPN and ESPN2 has two different feeds, we’ll have two different feeds for the NFR and it will be live,” Gottsch said. “Instead of it being and one-hour tape delay by the end, we’re going to be live, we’re going to do split screen, we’re going to do several cameras, we’re going to add a skycam and a ghostcam. We’re going to do everything for the NFR that these other networks are doing for the Super Bowl, the World Series or anything else.”
Throughout the regular season on the PRCA circuit, the performances from numerous sizable rodeos such as the Fort Worth Stock Show, the Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming, RodeoHouston, the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo, RodeoAustin, the San Angelo Stock Show Rodeo, and the RFD-TVs The American at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium (March 7-8), will be broadcasted live on the Cowboy Channel or RFD-TV.
Dave Appleton, the 1988 world all-around champion who currently helps with the Cowboy Channel's broadcasts, said the live broadcasts help bring pro rodeo more into the modern era.
“We’re in a world today, with phones being a computer and everyone’s got one,” Appleton said. “It’s instant information. If it’s more than 4 hours old, it’s old. It has to be instant to keep a fan base. Here [at the Fort Worth Rodeo], you are seeing what’s happening. Everyone is clued in.”
Stetson Wright, the PRCA’s defending world all-around champion, said he’s grateful that the Cowboy Channel is broadcasting an abundance of regular season rodeos leading up to the December National Finals.
“Every competitor needs to be recognized, and I feel like none of us do until we get down to the NFR," Wright said. "Now that we’re getting put on live TV, people realize who we are and it’s really helping grow the sport.”
Huntsville's Crawley advances
Sterling Crawley, a former Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier from Huntsville, has advanced to the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo's semifinals in saddle bronc riding. He made the cut as the result of earning $2,420 during Bracket 5, which the highest of all competitors who competed in the 8-man bracket. The Bracket 5 performances were on Jan. 31-Feb. 1. The semifinal performances are Feb. 6-7. At that point, competitors will attempt to advance to the Feb. 8 final round.
PBR update
On the Professional Bull Riders circuit, Jose Vitor Leme, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, clinched the title at last weekend’s tour stop in Oklahoma City and earned $39,351.
Leme turned in scores of 85.75, 88.75 and 92 (during the final round).
It was Leme’s second consecutive victory on the Unleash The Beast, the PBR’s top tier tour. Leme also clinched the title at the UTB tour stop in Sacramento on Jan. 26.
Leme is ranked No. 1 in the PBR’s world title race with 425 points, 81 ahead of No. 2 ranked Jess Lockwood, a two-time PBR world champion who has 344. Joao Ricardo Vieira, another Brazilian from Decatur, is ranked No. 3 with 311.75.
This weekend, the PBR’s UTB stops in Los Angeles.
World class PBR competitors will be in Arlington, on Feb. 15-16 to compete in the Global Cup, an international team competition at AT&T Stadium. For information, visit pbr.com.
