The Hornets Varsity cross country team relaxes after running in the district meet in Willis on Thursday.  Pictured, from left, Russell Hanson, Dylan Gruber, Roel Castillo, Robert Wessles, Max Mundorff, Ben Marshall, Ashton Razo.

 Darren Grant | The Item

A young group of Huntsville runners competed in the District 20-5A cross-country meet in Willis on Thursday. 

Unfortunately, despite a spirited effort, both the boys and girls varsity teams placed last out of the ten teams in the district.

“It was a tough morning,” Huntsville cross-country coach Kathy Lehman said.

“It was a rebuilding year,” added assistant coach Chris McCall.

On a crisp morning that was just made for running, the boys varsity contest was won by Tomball with 49 points (in cross-country scoring, the fewest points wins). The Hornets finished with 273. The team was led by sophomores Roel Castillo and Max Mundorff, who finished the 5K course in 19:00 and 19:02.

The winner of the girls varsity race was Montgomery Lake Creek with 71 points. The Lady Hornets had 237, with freshman Karen Kiratu leading the way with a time of 21:20.

The junior varsity teams fared better, placing in the middle of the pack. The boys team was led by Cruz Zavala with a time of 20:13. The girls team was led by Alexis McKnight, who completed the two-mile course in 14:02.

Though their season ended early, Huntsville’s runners kept a positive attitude.  

“Next year will be better, hopefully,” said Mundorff.

