A young group of Huntsville runners competed in the District 20-5A cross-country meet in Willis on Thursday.
Unfortunately, despite a spirited effort, both the boys and girls varsity teams placed last out of the ten teams in the district.
“It was a tough morning,” Huntsville cross-country coach Kathy Lehman said.
“It was a rebuilding year,” added assistant coach Chris McCall.
On a crisp morning that was just made for running, the boys varsity contest was won by Tomball with 49 points (in cross-country scoring, the fewest points wins). The Hornets finished with 273. The team was led by sophomores Roel Castillo and Max Mundorff, who finished the 5K course in 19:00 and 19:02.
The winner of the girls varsity race was Montgomery Lake Creek with 71 points. The Lady Hornets had 237, with freshman Karen Kiratu leading the way with a time of 21:20.
The junior varsity teams fared better, placing in the middle of the pack. The boys team was led by Cruz Zavala with a time of 20:13. The girls team was led by Alexis McKnight, who completed the two-mile course in 14:02.
Though their season ended early, Huntsville’s runners kept a positive attitude.
“Next year will be better, hopefully,” said Mundorff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.