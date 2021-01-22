The Huntsville Hornets showed why they entered the season ranked among the top-15 teams in all of Class 5A on Friday night.
Led by career nights from seniors Jadarian White and Taylor Harrell, Huntsville cruised to a 106-76 home win over Tyler. White finished with a career-high 39 points and seven 3-pointers, while Harrell recorded 19 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for his first triple-double.
The Hornets, who did not play any non-district games, improved to 4-0 on the season with the win.
“We know each other and we hoop outside of school, so we really always have it,” White said. “We're all best friends, so we already have that chemistry together.”
“I've been telling y'all all year — when we get back to where we were last year, it's over with,” Harrell added. “This game right here shows that we've still got it, it just took us a minute.”
Huntsville jumped on Tyler early and opened up a double-digit lead in the first quarter, which it would maintain for the rest of the evening. AJ Wilson scored 25 points for the Hornets, surpassing the 20-point mark for the second straight game.
“I thought we came out good in the first quarter,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. “We got a little sloppy in the second quarter ... but for the most part, I thought we played hard and got after it. Everybody got to play and have a little bit of fun doing it.”
With fellow undefeated Whitehouse falling to Nacogdoches on Friday, the Hornets now stand alone atop District 16-5A. They will return to action on Tuesday with a road game at Lufkin.
