Championships have become a regular occurrence for Huntsville girls basketball, a trend that continued on Tuesday night at Paul Bohan Gym.
The Lady Hornets rolled past Whitehouse 41-19 to secure their third consecutive league championship. The title was their first in District 16-5A, which the team moved to prior to the season after going 33-1 in District 20-5A over the past two years.
“It's been hard work,” Huntsville head coach LaToya Bennett said. “I'm a praying coach, and I believe we always give all the glory to God. I just thank him for sustaining myself and my girls, and just giving us an opportunity to do what we love to do.”
It was particularly special for the coach to share the moment with a dedicated group of seniors: Tya Rodgers, KeNysha Johnson, Alyssa Fielder and Jakesi Fair.
“They're an excellent group of young ladies,” Bennett added. “Day in and day out, they work hard for me. We had one of our best practices of the entire school year yesterday. When you get to this point in the season you expect kids to start dropping the ball, but they just keep picking it back up.”
Johnson led all scorers with 15 points, followed by Aliyah Craft with 10 and Fielder with nine.
Huntsville will close out the regular season Friday night at Jacksonville. With the playoffs looming in the near future, Bennett is confident her team is ready to face the adversity that lies ahead.
“They never give up,” she said. “We just keep pushing and getting better down the stretch. I think because of that, adversity isn't going to be a stranger to us — and we're going to face it head on.”
