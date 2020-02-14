It might have been senior night, but junior Jadarian White stole the show.
The Huntsville Hornets clinched the District 20-5A championship Friday night with a 78-52 home win over Tomball. White led the way for his team, knocking down nine 3-pointers on his way to a 32-point performance.
“My team got me pumped up before the game and they helped me get on point,” White said. “Our team keeps getting better and better. We are the team to beat.”
Despite the convincing victory, however, Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant still sees plenty of room for improvement.
“I was not too happy with our performance tonight,” he said. “We have to work on our scoring and bearing down on defense. We really need to shift to a half-court game with the playoffs around the corner.”
The Hornets came out flat in a first quarter filled with missed scoring opportunities and turnovers. However, White and senior Raymond Russell were able to capitalize from the 3-point line, combining for three in the first quarter. They also received help from junior Taylor Harrell, who accounted for multiple blocks and rebounds.
White turned up the heat in the second quarter, scoring all 12 of the team's points in the period — including nine off 3-pointers. The defense was able to lock down as well, with Tomball’s seven points in the quarter coming from the free throw line.
The Hornets entered the locker room up 30-20, and White continued his hot streak in the third — adding five additional 3-pointers as the team went on a 27-14 run. Russell came into the fourth quarter scoring two straight triples of his own, and finished the game with 12 points. Sophomore Anthony Wilson and Harrell each added nine.
“I was able to get some looks inside tonight which allowed me to put up points,” Houston said. “I am feeling great going into our last game before the playoffs, I just think we need to work on our defense and we will be solid.”
The Hornets will head on the road to face New Caney in their final regular season game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
