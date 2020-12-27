A handful of Huntsville Hornets have secured District 10-5A, Division II honors following the team’s first undefeated regular season this century.
Senior defensive tackle Ed Bobino was named the District MVP, with three other Hornets — Quaterian Riles (Defensive MVP), Calvin Simmons (Defensive Newcomer of the Year) and Rodney Southern (Coach of the Year) — also receiving superlatives.
A total of 10 Hornets landed on the all-district first team, with Riles being voted the league’s top fullback Jordan Woodberry making the cut as both a receiver and kick returner. Senior offensive lineman Jose Cruz, junior running back Jaylon McClain, junior kicker Christian Avelar, senior defensive tackle Brian Bobino, linebackers Jayden Ross and Cody McLerran and defensive backs Ethan Minor and Jadarian White also received first-team honors.
Offensive linemen Trey Garrett and Chris Smith and tight end Jamarcus Howard made the second team, with White also making the list as a kick returner. Junior quarterback AJ Wilson and senior defensive back Jarrett Ortega were both honorable mentions.
Huntsville finished the 2020 season at 11-1, reaching the third round of the playoffs for the third consecutive year.
