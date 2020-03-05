After locking down their third consecutive league title, the Huntsville Hornets were well-represented in the recently unveiled District 20-5A boys basketball honors.
Junior wing Jadarian White was named the district's Offensive MVP, while head coach Jay Oliphant was awarded Coach of the Year and sophomore AJ Wilson was tabbed as the league's top newcomer. In total, seven Hornets received all-district honors.
White and junior post Taylor Harrell were named to the first team, while junior guard Tai Matthews and senior wing Jacovyn Houston received second-team honors. Senior guards Raymond Russell and Duece Fair were all-district honorable mentions.
Huntsville finished the 2019-20 season with a 29-8 overall record and 17-1 mark in district play. The Hornets also reached the regional quarterfinals for the first time in a decade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.