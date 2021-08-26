HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Hornets have cancelled tonight's scrimmage against Waller.
Team coaches announced Thursday that no scrimmage will take place at Hornet Field as previously scheduled.
"Coach Southern feels this decision is in the best interest of our athletes, their families, our fans and our administration due to current circumstances," athletics officials said in a release.
The Hornets will now open the season on Sept. 3 against Willis at Bowers Stadium.
