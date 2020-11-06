After cruising to District 20-5A titles each of the past two years, the Huntsville Lady Hornets are set for a new challenge this season.
Huntsville has moved into District 16-5A, where it will compete against Lufkin, Whitehouse, Tyler, Nacogdoches and reigning champion Jacksonville. But while their competition will undoubtedly have a new look, the Lady Hornets’ expectations haven’t changed one bit.
“This year, I believe it’s confidence,” Huntsville head coach LaToya Bennett said when asked to name her team’s greatest strength. “These girls want to show everybody that they can do what we’ve done in the past and keep the ball rolling. Our motto we’re going with this year is ‘Level up,’ and we’re not going to drop the bar. We’re going to keep the expectation we have for all of our sports programs, and I think these girls are going to shock a lot of people with the abilities that they have.”
The Lady Hornets bring back a few pieces from last year’s playoff run, primarily junior guard Aliyah Craft and seniors Kenysha Johnson and Tya Rogers. However, they also have a handful of new faces that are expected to play pivotal roles this season.
Bennett, who likes to utilize full-court pressure from the opening tip until the final whistle, notes that getting up to speed defensively is a primary focus for her younger players.
“We have quite a few freshman and sophomore girls that are going to have to step up for us this year and play some huge roles that we’ve never really asked young kids to play before,” the coach said.
“I have Aliyah Craft, Kenysha Johnson and Tya Rogers returning, and they were all with me when we went to the playoffs last year, so they have a great deal of experience. But those young girls aren’t used to running like we do defensively, and that’s going to be an area that we really have to focus on in practice if we plan to be successful in this new district.”
The Lady Hornets will be without District 20-5A MVP Donterria Brown, who moved out of the district during the summer.
However, with Craft, Johnson and Rogers returning after playing significant parts in last year’s success, Bennett likes the outlook for her team.
“I think it’s crucial,” Bennett said of the experience her returners gained last season. “Aliyah Craft has really stepped up for us during the last two scrimmages. She’s allowing us to feed her the ball in ways that she didn’t her freshman year, and she’s understanding what I’m asking of her. This year is going to be a crucial year for her. She’s going to show a lot that she hasn’t in the past, so I’m looking forward to that.
“Kenysha didn’t really blossom until later in the season, and she was a key player for us. She’s a lefty, and not a lot of defenders like to guard a left-handed post player. She’s going to give us some great looks on the floor, and Tya is kind of my utility player. She’s not really big, but she’s a great point. She’s quick, she’s fast and she’s a kid that I can put anywhere on the floor. Whether I need her at the top guarding a guard, or if I tell her to guard a post player, she’s that person I can go to and ask to do that — and she’s going to execute for me.”
Huntsville is set to open its 2020-21 season Friday night at Lancaster. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
