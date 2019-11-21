Well before the 2019 season got underway, the Huntsville Hornets established a motto they have carried with them ever since: “All the Way.”
This adage references a hopeful state title run for a group that had its 2018 campaign ended by a last-minute trick play in the Class 5A, Region III championship. Last week, for perhaps the first time all season, the Hornets proved they are capable of accomplishing this goal.
Huntsville traveled three hours north to Marshall to face the District 9 champions on their home turf, and the result was a 35-12 bi-district round beatdown that sent the Hornets onto the area round.
Next up: a meeting with Crosby on Saturday at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
“There were so many things,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern responded when asked what impressed him most about last week’s win. “Our offensive line doesn't get the credit a lot of the time, they usually get mentioned when they do something wrong. I thought they were as consistent for four quarters as we've been all year. The good thing when we get in our two-back set, we have a couple different linemen in the game. Some bigger guys. All of those guys ... there's always going to be some mistakes, but I thought they played extremely well.”
SIMILAR TEST
For the second straight week, the Hornets will face a run-first attack headlined by athleticism behind center. They tackled this task in dominant fashion against Marshall, holding Savion Williams — a receiver-turned-quarterback with multiple Power 5 offers — to a season-low 27 yards on nine carries.
“It gives us a lot of confidence,” senior linebacker Jordan Brown said of the defense’s performance. “We knew that game was going to put us to the test. We stepped up and showed what we can do.”
Coach Southern is quick to note, however, that Crosby’s rushing attack will feature a significantly greater threat between the tackles.
“The one thing that Marshall didn't have was a true downhill run play,” he said. “Most of their stuff was wide stuff unless it was the quarterback coming downhill ... (Crosby) does a really good job with the quarterback counter and a couple plays that are going to come downhill at you.”
SOUTHERN BACK TO FULL STRENGTH
One of the factors driving what was arguably Huntsville’s most complete offensive performance of the season was the return of a fully healthy Matthew Southern at quarterback.
The senior signal-caller — who suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of the season opener against Willis — sat the final two weeks of the regular season, with sophomore AJ Wilson stepping in as the starter. The Hornets went back to Southern for their playoff opener, and he responded by completing 10 of 19 passes for 139 yards, while rushing for 19 yards and two touchdowns. He also passed for three of Huntsville's five conversions on third and fourth down.
"The ankle probably hampered some movement, and that kind of worked into frustration,” Coach Southern said of the decision to sit his son late in the season. “I try very hard to let coaches coach positions, and I think Coach Brewer did a really good job of managing it when we had to sit him.
“(Matthew) was not happy, and his momma was not happy at me or Coach Brewer, but he and I've been together a long time and can have those conversations. Whether it was humbling or healing, I think he understands now why we did what we did.”
“The two weeks that I was out, I was mentally preparing myself for the playoffs,” Matthew added. “The week I started coming back in and taking first-team reps, I was in the game and focusing more than I ever have.”
O-LINE STEPS UP WITH SEASON ON THE LINE
Leading by only two points entering the fourth quarter last week, Huntsville put the game away with 21 unanswered points. With the offensive line overpowering Marshall up front, the Hornets were able to wind the clock down and create rushing lanes for senior running backs Cameron Myers and Tristan Riggins.
If Huntsville’s big fellas deliver a similar performance Saturday, it’s going to be difficult to slow down the Hornet offense.
“Our O-line played really well, and was coming off the ball when we were running the ball,” Matthew said. “If we have that every week, there's no way we should lose a game.”
