Huntsville boxers hit ring for big-time bouts

A local boxer is ready to defend his titles.
El Tigre boxing gym owner Alfonso ‘El Tigre’ Lopez will face Denis ‘Drago’s son’ Grachev in a fight to determine the North American Boxing Federation Light Heavyweight championship. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe for Terrenos Houston Fight Night.
Lopez sees himself as a teacher as well as a fighter, and has helped grow the sport in Huntsville over the past decade.
“We began the gym in Huntsville in 2010. We teach classes once a week and it is really great to build interest around the art of boxing with kids and college students alike,” Lopez said. “Some of our students have even gone on to fight in the amateurs. It is something we use to spread the word about the sport and getting people into shape.”
According to Lopez, interest in boxing has gradually started to grow, with many kids beginning to learn the ropes.
“Boxing is a great outlet to learn discipline for kids,” Lopez added. “It really teaches you about yourself and gives you a great way to channel your energy. It is really great to see how it has grown. We even have fight nights hosted by fraternities each year and events at Shenanigan’s.”
Another Huntsville boxer, Juan Torres will face off against Ron Guerrero of Corpus Christi. Torres, who trains at Hit City Boxing, has learned from and sparred with Lopez, but is currently trained by coach Mike Hamilton. He has competed in over 40 professional fights.
“I have been fighting professionally for around five years now and it has been a really great outlet for my competitive nature,” Torres said. “We heard a lot about Lopez when I moved out here and he has really grown the sport exponentially in Huntsville. I really want to follow in his shoes. I have never gone into a fight more confident, despite Guerrero having fought for world championships.”
Lopez (31-3, 25 KOs) – the current WBO-NABO champion, who last fought in July – is looking to defend his ABO Light- Heavyweight Intercontinental Championship and NBA World Light-Heavyweight Championship, while attempting to obtain the NABF Light Heavyweight Championship against the explosive and upset-minded, Grachev, (19-9-1, 10 KOs) hailing from Chaykovsky, Russia. Grachev has wins over a then-undefeated amateur World Champion Ismail Sillakh and another then undefeated legend in Zsolt Erdei.
“Grachev is an extremely dangerous opponent and I am up for the challenge. I look forward to putting on a great performance for my fans and look to having my hand raised in the end,” Lopez said.
Terrenos Houston Fight Night tickets are on sale and start at $35. Tickets will be available at the door of the Lone Star Convention Center or can be purchased online by visiting www.eltigrepromotions.com.
Lone Star Convention Center is located at 9055 Airport Road in Conroe.
