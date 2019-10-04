CLEVELAND — Coming off a pair of tough losses, the Huntsville Hornets were determined to turn the page on Friday night.
They did exactly that, going on the road and dominating the Cleveland Indians from the opening snap to the final whistle.
The Hornets outgained Cleveland 418-40, cruising to a 65-0 shutout victory. They allowed just three first downs all night, with the Indians only crossing midfield twice.
"It was good to see us do what we needed to do defensively up front," Huntsville had coach Rodney Southern said.
After taking over in Indian territory following a failed Cleveland onside attempt on the opening kickoff, Huntsville took just two plays to find the end zone. Matthew Southern hit Justin Butcher for a five-yard score for the first of nine Hornet touchdowns.
Jayden Baker rushed for a four-yard score on Huntsville's next possession, and Briceon Hayes sacked the quarterback for a safety 30 seconds later. Southern then hit Tyrique Carter for a 20-yard touchdown pass to stretch the Hornet lead to 23-0, just 5:34 into the contest.
"This gives us a lot of push and motivation," said Carter, who compiled 135 yards from scrimmage. "We've been practicing really hard, so it feels good."
The Huntsville sideline erupted a little over three minutes later, as senior receiver Jim Baez took a screen pass 43 yards to pay dirt — the first touchdown of his career. The score put the Hornets up 30-0 late in the first quarter, and the team would begin rotating its starters out of the game shortly after.
"It was amazing," said Baez, who returned the team this season after being away the past two years. "I've been waiting for this ever since the end of my freshman year when I got hurt … but now that I'm back, it's perfect."
The second half featured significant playing time for a handful of Huntsville reserves, including sophomore junior varsity quarterback A.J. Wilson. Wilson completed 3 of 3 passes for 59 yards, and also scored on a 14-yard run for the first touchdown of his varsity career.
Tristan Riggins also impressed when given an opportunity to shine, breaking away for a 70-yard touchdown that marked Huntsville's final score of the game.
Matthew Southern completed 7 of 11 passes for 169 yards and five touchdowns, finding Baker for two scores and Butcher, Carter and Baez for one each.
Defensively, the Hornets lived in the Cleveland backfield, with Hayes, Jordan Brown, Artharrius Stone and Kieron Ross recording sacks. Jarett Ortega also had an interception that he returned deep into Indian territory.
"The main thing is, everybody that got in the game knew what they were supposed to do," Coach Southern said. "That's what you want when you get in a situation where everybody is going to play."
Huntsville returns to action Friday at Montgomery.
