Huntsville cruised past Willis with a 55-22 victory in Friday's season opener at Bowers Stadium.
Senior linebacker Latel Sweat returned a fumble 80 yards for a touchdown, while senior cornerback Kobe Lewis pulled down a pair of interceptions.
On the other side of the ball, senior running back Cameron Myers led an offensive onslaught by Huntsville, rushing for two touchdowns and catching another.
Senior quarterback Matthew Southern tossed a pair of touchdowns, before exiting the game with a lower leg injury late in the first quarter. Seniors Will Barnes and Tyrique Carter split the action behind center for the final three quarters, with Carter passing for two touchdowns and rushing for another.
Here's a look at some of the top photos and highlights from the night:
PHOTOS
IN PHOTOS: Huntsville Hornets vs. Willis
HIGHLIGHTS
The Hornets are here #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/TdBv7iJeoK— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Matthew Southern ➡️ Miles Tatum pic.twitter.com/w9hnMD0CHB— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Cameron Myers crosses the goal line for Huntsville’s first TD of 2019 pic.twitter.com/pJDvWtWTiH— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Matthew Southern to Jordan Woodberry for six, Huntsville leads Willis 14-7 with 6:11 left in the first quarter #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/I4mnb1AiSI— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Beautiful throw, beautiful catch. Matthew Southern hits Justin Butcher to put Huntsville up 21-7. pic.twitter.com/qFXJpsUT8H— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Quaterian Riles with a TFL pic.twitter.com/NH1WrLpah4— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Cameron Myers turns on the jets pic.twitter.com/xhhQBW7MzB— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Cameron Myers races past the Willis defense to put Huntsville up 27-14 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/byu0f3r230— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Will Barnes to Kobe Lewis pic.twitter.com/aUlbtic5Ir— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Ed Bobino bats down a pass for another Huntsville stop on third down pic.twitter.com/7zZFobVy1E— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Jordan Brown cleans up on a sweep pic.twitter.com/gccix4gLNf— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Landed out of bounds, but what a snag by Tyrique Carter pic.twitter.com/7BzehnaC37— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Latel Sweat scoop and score for six to put Huntsville up 34-22, looks like he got some of that playmaking ability from his big bro @Tvondre_ #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/L6BGYNrw9D— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
The Hornets are hyped after Kobe Lewis pulls down an interception in the end zone. Huntsville leads Willis 34-22 in the third. pic.twitter.com/UK8DHlMxhM— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Cameron Myers breaks another big run pic.twitter.com/VU88UuXPKe— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Jordan Brown and Latel Sweat Team up for another third-down stop pic.twitter.com/iCvI5ifH5R— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Briceon Hayes and Quaterian Riles with the sack pic.twitter.com/pFxcTGdeLW— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Tyrique Carter hits Nate Hambright for a 46-yd TD pass to our Huntsville up 41-22. pic.twitter.com/qj8YAPfbas— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Hornet D keeps on swarming pic.twitter.com/sZiNNu2FeW— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Kieron Ross with a third-down sack pic.twitter.com/XkVcwLsuYw— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Tyrique Carter TD pass to Cameron Myers, and that should be a wrap. Huntsville leads Willis 48-22 with 10:27 left. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/BeWXep4Ed4— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 31, 2019
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.