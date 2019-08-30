cameron myers

Cameron Myers celebrates after scoring one of his three touchdowns during the Hornets' season-opening victory over rival Willis at Bowers Stadium.

Huntsville cruised past Willis with a 55-22 victory in Friday's season opener at Bowers Stadium.

Senior linebacker Latel Sweat returned a fumble 80 yards for a touchdown, while senior cornerback Kobe Lewis pulled down a pair of interceptions. 

On the other side of the ball, senior running back Cameron Myers led an offensive onslaught by Huntsville, rushing for two touchdowns and catching another.

Senior quarterback Matthew Southern tossed a pair of touchdowns, before exiting the game with a lower leg injury late in the first quarter. Seniors Will Barnes and Tyrique Carter split the action behind center for the final three quarters, with Carter passing for two touchdowns and rushing for another.

Here's a look at some of the top photos and highlights from the night:

PHOTOS

IN PHOTOS: Huntsville Hornets vs. Willis

1 of 85

HIGHLIGHTS

Tags