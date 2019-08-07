The Huntsville Lady Hornets started strong and didn't look back on Tuesday as the team's volleyball season got underway at Spring High School.
Immediately after opening the season with a four-set victory over Bryan Rudder, Huntsville delivered another win in four sets over Spring to improve to 2-0 on the season.
"The girls did a good job," Huntsville head coach Cody Hassell said. "Last year we were 1-1 against the same two teams. We came out and went 2-0, and hopefully we keep rolling from here."
Just like in their season opener, the Lady Hornets started the match against Spring by winning back-to-back sets, before dropping the third and rallying to secure a victory in the fourth. For Cassell, this resiliency shows signs of a veteran team with more experience than the previous year.
"In the past, there might have been sometimes when a team goes on a run and we can’t come back," Cassell said. "In order for us to be able to come back it shows that we’re getting a little older with a little more maturity and wisdom."
The Lady Hornets will head to Austin on Thursday, where they are scheduled to compete in the Jason Landers Invitational.
