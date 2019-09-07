The Huntsville Hornets showed why they are regarded as one of the top teams in all of Texas with another convincing home win Friday night.
Huntsville rode a dominant defensive showing to a 27-10 victory over Port Neches-Groves. The Hornets allowed just three first downs and 53 yards in the first half, setting the stage for a game that was never within a score past the opening minutes.
Senior running back Cameron Myers once again led the way for the Huntsville offense, recording three total touchdowns for the second week in a row. Tyrique Carter passed for a score, while Christian Avelar added two field goals.
Below are a look at the top highlights and photos from the game:
Almost time pic.twitter.com/pyCJFE8lIy— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Huntsville vs. Port Neches-Groves coming up next #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/jpQIdhCmIg— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Nate Hambright breaks away for a big gain on the first play from scrimmage pic.twitter.com/UM0SItrCdv— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Great concentration by Jordan Woodberry pic.twitter.com/K20p89X4W5— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Great concentration by Jordan Woodberry pic.twitter.com/K20p89X4W5— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Big hit by Jaden Schroeder #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/p0dJMM8Une— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Cameron Myers takes it down to the one pic.twitter.com/UVJ3G8iZSk— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Cameron Myers powers it in to put Huntsville up 10-0 over PNG #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/IvWUyeR7iU— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Javen Brown breaks up pass, and the Hornets force another three-and-out pic.twitter.com/iwR889kA4r— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Sebastian Patterson with a first down sack pic.twitter.com/A7aYU4Dj8H— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Jordan Brown tackle forces fourth down pic.twitter.com/7sPKWdBPtP— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Nowhere to go on third down, as the Hornets swarm the PNG ball carrier. Huntsville leads 10-0 with 8:48 left in the second #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/vDlSx7jyEK— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Tyrique Carter hits Miles Tatum to keep the chains moving on third down pic.twitter.com/qqpKTomq73— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Tyrique Carter to Cameron Myers for six. Huntsville leads PNG 17-0...that’s five TDs for Myers in 5 1/2 quarters this season #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/cBasjJY2fn— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Nice pass breakup by Jaden Schroeder pic.twitter.com/X0SFRJOxrI— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Another third down stop for Jordan Brown pic.twitter.com/3qINkz5SwW— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Jaden Schroeder sets up the Huntsville offense with good field possession, Hornets take over at the PNG 33 pic.twitter.com/jCezCAwlnk— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Make that six TDs on the year and three this game for Cameron Myers, Huntsville leads PNG 24-0 with 3:31 left in the second #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/ubsYO30dv2— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Miles Tatum shakes a defender to pick up the first down pic.twitter.com/PYAt96gBgm— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Huntsville DE Quaterian Riles stops Blake Bost short on third down, big decision coming up for PNG down 27 in the third quarter pic.twitter.com/U2b2IaTwCR— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Huntsville stops PNG for a short gain, third and nine coming up pic.twitter.com/lW1baeDdma— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Huntsville defense with a big three-and-out, Hornets take over on offense up 27-7 with just over a minute left in the third #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/ciV5iXVjSX— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Jaden Schroeder and Jordan Brown team up for the TFl pic.twitter.com/Xv1doOqEdO— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Incomplete pass by PNG sets up 4th and 18, Hornets take over near midfield pic.twitter.com/BBJFYLwXXg— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
PNG just misses on a pass that could’ve cut the lead down to two scores pic.twitter.com/Viko5al49l— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Another Jordan Brown TFL pic.twitter.com/BIq6VJJ1JU— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Jaden Schroeder takes one back to the house, but the celebration takes away the TD. Huntsville ball at the PNG 20. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/bLHDzTgiEQ— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 7, 2019
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.