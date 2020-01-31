The Huntsville Lady Hornets rode a strong offensive push in the second half to beat the Montgomery Lady Bears 50-32 Friday night at Paul Bohan Gym.
Huntsville’s stifling defense was on display throughout the game, allowing only two points in the first quarter and 10 in the first half.
“One thing that we have been talking about is staying connected,” said had coach LaToya Bennett. “Communicating on the floor and executing what we talk about every day. We work on defense every day.”
The Hornets were led by senior guard Marquera Jones, who came off the bench and finished with 17 points, four steals and two rebounds. With the regular season winding down, Jones is growing more comfortable in her new role coming off the bench.
“She had to take a different role this year,” said Bennett. “It’s taken us some time for her to get comfortable in her role. She’s done a really good job of encouraging her teammates and getting us that energy that we need from the bench.”
Things were not going the Lady Hornets’ way. offensively in the first half, scoring just 15 points. Sophomore forward Donterria Brown led all scorers with eight points at the break, and finished the game with 17 and four rebounds.
The second half is when things heated up for Huntsville, which went on an 18-10 run in the third quarter. Jones poured in 10 points during this stretch.
With the postseason approaching, the Lady Hornets know they need to play better early in games.
“We have to be more solid in the first quarter,” said Bennett. “Coming out taking care of business, being in the right spot and getting those steals so we can get those early buckets down the stretch and win the ball game early. I hate having to win the ball game in the fourth quarter.”
With Friday’s win the Lady Hornets have won seven out of their last eight games and remain atop District 20-5A. They will travel to Caney Creek Tuesday, with tipoff set for 7 pm.
