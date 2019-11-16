The Huntsville Hornets defeated Marshall 35-12 Friday night in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs.
Check out some of the top photos and highlights from the game below:
PHOTOS
HIGHLIGHTS
Strong start for Huntsville pic.twitter.com/G8b6rgFQNv— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 16, 2019
Hornets swarm to the ball for a TFL pic.twitter.com/JCaqEx6P9o— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 16, 2019
Southern hits Hambright for a first down pic.twitter.com/tb8poNB3oz— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 16, 2019
Matthew Southern hits Miles Tatum for a first down pic.twitter.com/LvwQVi6GJM— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 16, 2019
Strong run by Cameron Myers on first down pic.twitter.com/tUtI7D75XH— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 16, 2019
Briceon Hayes with a great job waiting on the backside for the TFL pic.twitter.com/FXf2OzAnjK— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 16, 2019
Southern finds Tatum for a huge fourth down conversion pic.twitter.com/D1SkkdJAzP— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 16, 2019
Matthew Southern punches it in at the goal line to Huntsville up 7-6 with 2:04 left in the second quarter #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/GEdudNqZfp— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 16, 2019
Nate Hambright comes up big on third down pic.twitter.com/kuvepsVkHO— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 16, 2019
Matthew Southern keeps it for his second TD of the night, and Huntsville leads Marshall 14-6 w/ 7:08 left in the third #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/VYsdZE85jZ— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 16, 2019
Huntsville defense keeps rolling to start the second half, three and out for the Hornets pic.twitter.com/8KnkCzXrkk— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 16, 2019
Miles Tatum with another big-time catch on third down, and a pretty pass from Matthew Southern #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/QezscsYq1H— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 16, 2019
Late call but he’s got it, Cameron Myers carries it in to put Huntsville up 21-12 w/ 11:48 remaining #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/R4BpJUyiJp— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 16, 2019
Nowhere to go again, Jordan Brown leading the pressure pic.twitter.com/ut3faJbX7I— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 16, 2019
Biggest play of the night so far. Huntsville D gets the fourth down stop, leading 21-12 with 10:20 left #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/lq1esEThcl— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 16, 2019
Cameron Myers scores his second TD of the fourth quarter, Huntsville leads Marshall 28-12 w/ 8:46 remaining #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/IAqqAeFcWI— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 16, 2019
Camron Woodberry picks off Savion Williams, Huntsville has the ball deep in Marshall territory up 16 with less than seven mins to go #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/77pWO5g4Tp— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 16, 2019
Camron Woodberry picks off Savion Williams, Huntsville has the ball deep in Marshall territory up 16 with less than seven mins to go #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/77pWO5g4Tp— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 16, 2019
The Huntsville Hornets are 2019 bi-district champions #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/Urp5ZFvGJb— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 16, 2019
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.