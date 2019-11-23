NEW CANEY — The Huntsville Hornets have payback on the mind.
Eight days removed from a 23-point win in their playoff opener, the Hornets kept rolling Saturday afternoon at Randall Reed Stadium.
After swapping leads with Crosby throughout the first half, Huntsville took control over the final two quarters. Senior QB Matthew Southern passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another, leading the Hornets to a 54-44 victory in the area round of the Class 5A, Division II playoffs.
The win sets up a rematch with Fort Bend Marshall, which ended Huntsville's 2018 season in the state quarterfinals on a last-second trick play. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday at Woodforest Bank Stadium in The Woodlands.
"It replays in my mind almost every day," Huntsville senior linebacker Jordan Brown said of last year's game, which FB Marshall won 47-43 on a fourth-down desperation heave with 33 seconds remaining.
"I still remember the score to this day: 47-43. ... We won't let it be that close this time."
Crosby opened Saturday's game with a 12-play, 85-yard touchdown drive but missed the ensuing extra point. Huntsville answered right back.
Senior receiver
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.