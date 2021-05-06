Huntsville's baseball and softball teams will need to pick up wins on Friday to keep their seasons alive.
The Lady Hornets came up short against Forney in a Class 5A area round game at Rusk High School on Thursday, falling 7-2 as their opponent pulled away with a five-run third inning. They'll look to rebound Friday in Game 2, which will also take place at Rusk High School. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
If Huntsville wins Game 2, the two teams will square off in a winner-take-all match in Rusk, scheduled for Saturday at noon.
Meanwhile, the Hornets kept it close early but never got going offensively in their playoff opener at Hallsville. They fell 5-0, and will now attempt to extend their season at home on Friday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Kate Barr Ross Park, with Game 3, if necessary, at Whitehouse on Saturday at 11 a.m.
