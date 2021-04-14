Two years ago, Huntsville baseball was struggling to even make it to the seventh inning of games. The Hornets were in the second of back-to-back seasons in which they claimed just one district win, with run-rule losses being more of a common occurrence than an anomaly. Anything involving playoff hopes? Purely a delusion.
Fast-forward one shortened season and a few months later, and the Hornets find themselves in a position they haven’t been in for more than a decade — the heart of a postseason race. And after knocking off District 16-5A leader Lufkin over the weekend, Huntsville showed on Tuesday why it belongs in this unfamiliar territory.
Trailing Nacogdoches 1-0 with three outs remaining, Caleb Cotton drove the first pitch he saw through the middle of the infield for a single, sparking a rally that would symbolize the dogged mentality that has spurred their turnaround. The junior centerfielder proceeded to swipe second base, eluding the tag by inches, before advancing to third on an error and racing home for the tying score on a sacrifice fly from Cooper Molnes.
Cotton provided more heroics the following inning, lacing a bases-loaded line drive up the middle to bring home Jackson Batten and complete the 2-1 comeback victory — moving Huntsville into a tie with Nacogdoches for third place in the process.
“The biggest thing is they have to believe that they belong,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “You know what's gone on here ... they haven't believed anything. We've told them over and over, 'Until you believe that you belong in the middle of this playoff race, it's not going to translate for you. But if you believe, it's going to work out.' And it has.”
“We have a chip on our shoulder,” Cotton added. “Everybody has been doubting us, but we have a good coach, a good staff and we're here to prove something.”
With five games left in the regular season, the Hornets have all but secured their first playoff berth since 2008. And with one game against Nacogdoches and two more with Whitehouse — which is two games ahead of Huntsville and tied with Lufkin for first place — looming, they are suddenly playing for more than their initial goal of merely making the postseason.
Senior left fielder Cody McLerran, who vividly remembers the team’s struggles during his freshman and sophomore years, is feeling ‘energetic’ about Huntsville’s chances as it heads into the home stretch.
“We haven't had much success over the years, and then to come in and knock two of the biggest opponents in our district down, it feels great,” he said. “We didn't do a lot of that in the past, but now we have the confidence, the skills and the right people in the right places. I'm energetic about it.”
When asked about the greatest difference from previous years, McLerran’s answer is simple — and it dates back to Jennings’ arrival as head coach prior to the 2020 season.
“Attitude,” McLerran replied. “We have a little goof off in here, but we're all about working. In the past, it was all goof off and jack around. Now you come into this group, and we're serious. We're paying attention, we're locked in and we're winning the games that we need to.”
While the Hornets aren’t used to being in their current situation, they aren’t approaching it timidly — something that was on full display in the final frame of Tuesday’s victory.
Travis Tester entered the game as a pinch runner after Bun Shelly started the inning with a line drive single, and went from first to third on a one-out double by Christian Milum. Batten replaced Tester, who appeared to suffer an injury diving into third base, leaving Jennings with a crucial decision to make.
Would he attempt a squeeze bunt to bring the winning run home, or would he leave the game in the hands of two of his most dangerous hitters?
Jennings opted for the latter. Moments later, the Hornets sprinted from the dugout in jubilation, forming a dogpile near the pitcher’s mound and sending a wake-up call to the rest of Class 5A.
“We had opportunities where we could've squeezed, and I just told them, 'We're not doing that. We're going to have some fun, see what we're made of and let it hang out a little bit.' That's what we did, and it's starting to work out for us,” Jennings said.
“If we can get a little better offensively, we're going to give some people some problems.”
