The Huntsville Lady Hornets rebounded from a minor setback last weekend with a convincing win on senior night.
Huntsville bounced back from a loss to Lufkin with a three-set win (25-12, 25-18, 25-9) over Nacogdoches on Tuesday, the team’s second sweep in three District 16-5A matches. Alyssa Fielder and Lexie Davis played key roles in the win, recording 12 kills and three aces, respectively.
Head coach Cody Hassell noted that he was most impressed by how the Lady Hornets appeared to get stronger as the game went on.
“Our goal was to command the whole game, and we did. I feel like the best part of it is that we got stronger as the sets went on,” Huntsville head coach Cody Hassell said.
“On a night like this when it's senior night, there are lots of distractions and things that could be going on. We didn't come out as fast as we wanted, but the beauty of tonight was that we got stronger set by set.”
Tuesday’s win moved Huntsville into a three-way tie for second place with Lufkin and Tyler. The Lady Hornets will head on the road to face first-place Whitehouse on Friday.
“I feel like there are going to be three teams at the top — us, Lufkin and Whitehouse,” Hassell added. “We'll just have to see what happens. We have to take each game like it's the most important game of the season.”
LADY LIONS CRUISE PAST LEGACY
The Alpha Omega Academy Lady Lions delivered a dominant performance in front of their home fans on Tuesday, cementing their place as one of the top-three teams in the district.
Alpha Omega swept Beaumont Legacy Christian with ease, winning each game by a score of 25-10. Still, AOA head coach Janice Hudson sees room for improvement.
“We're trying to work on running some different plays, and we executed some of those, but we can't continue to make five errors in a row. We can't do that, and we did,” Hudson said.
Alpha Omega currently sits in third place with three games left in the regular season.
With home games against district leader Tomball Rosehill on Thursday and second-place Brazos Christian in the Nov. 3 season finale, however, the Lady Lions have a chance to make up ground.
“We have Rosehill coming up, and they're leading the district,” Hudson added. “They spanked us when we went over there, so we have to play hard. We can stay with them and we can beat them, but we can't have error after error after error.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.