Following a letdown last Saturday at Katy Paetow, the Huntsville Hornets were eager to turn the page.
They responded with a laser-focused week at practice. Now, they’ll look to carry over this mentality into a pivotal District 10-5A Division II showdown.
The Hornets are set to face Montgomery Lake Creek on Friday at Bowers Stadium, in a game that will have major implications on their 2019 playoff hopes. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
“We came back Monday morning, worked out really hard and had a great practice Monday afternoon,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “We sat down and talked as a whole group about the situation. As bad as you feel when you lose a ball game, you have to pull your bootstraps up and go back to work. ...They understand we have to be better.”
The Hornets have accepted the message.
“Our practices have been more intense on both sides of the ball,” Huntsville senior safety Jaden Schroeder said. “Coming off a loss is obviously hard, but we've all come back with a better mindset and have been improving our game.”
Huntsville understands that it must improve in order to have a shot at another deep playoff run, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Hornets’ scoring average is down 11 points from last year, with the team’s only scores last week coming off short fields.
“We just need to do our thing,” senior receiver Will Barnes said. “We need to execute the play and have everyone do their job.”
“We need a spark offensively,” Southern added. “We need a guy or two or three to not only step up and make the routine play, but some of those fly route plays, and those plays where a guy gets in the open field, breaks a tackle and scores a touchdown.”
There’s no doubt that Huntsville’s defense has kept it in games this year. But tasked with playing an increased number of snaps, the Hornets have allowed second-half leads to slip away in their two district losses to A&M Consolidated and Katy Paetow.
As a result, the group has placed an emphasis on finishing strong and closing out games.
“We definitely need to play better in the second half,” Schroeder said. “We've been doing really well in the first half. We just need to focus on finishing and not letting them get those extra points in the second half.”
RUNNING GAME RECEIVES BOOST
The Huntsville offense is set to receive a jolt, with senior running back Cameron Myers back in the fold for the first time since league play began. Myers, who scored six touchdowns in the first six quarters of the season, has been sidelined for over a month with a collarbone injury.
“I hope he's 100% ... and can do the things he's done for us before,” Southern said. “We'll be careful how we get him involved, but hopefully it's early and often.”
HONORING SENIOR HORNETS
Huntsville is set to honor over 30 seniors on Friday as part of its senior night ceremony. With the prospects of hosting a first-round playoff game uncertain at the moment, this could be the last time these Hornets play in front of the home fans at Bowers Stadium.
“There's a lot of them that it won't hit until long after the season,” Southern said. “A lot of times it's Christmas break, when you realize you're going back to school in January and you're not going into the offseason. It's bittersweet, because in the six years these kids have been a part of our program, they've done some amazing things.”
PLAYOFF PICTURE
With two weeks left in the regular season, the district’s playoff picture is hardly locked in.
Undefeated A&M Consolidated is poised to secure the league title, but several scenarios can play out for the remaining three postseason spots. Paetow currently has a one-game grip on second place at 4-1, while Huntsville, Lamar Consolidated — who the Hornets hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over — and Bryan Rudder are tied for third at 3-2.
Paetow and Lamar Consolidated square off next week to close out the regular season, as do Huntsville and Rudder.
