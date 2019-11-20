Hunter recounts spot-and-stalk chase with potential state record buck

Photo courtesy Greg SimonsGreg Simons San Angelo with his outstanding non-typical mule deer buck taken Nov. 4 in Culberson County. If the buck’s unofficial green Boone and Crockett score is remotely close, it could rank as the largest, free ranging non-typical mule deer ever reported in Texas. Simons believes the 27 pointer will net in the mid-to-upper 280s. The current record is 283.