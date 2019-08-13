The Alpha Omega Lady Lions weren't going to let a road showdown with Groveton slow them down.
Alpha Omega continued its hot start on Tuesday, taking the first set by 15 points. The Lady Lions proceeded to sweep Groveton in three sets (25-10, 25-16, 25-17).
With the victory, AOA improved to 5-0 in the season.
The Lady Lions will look to keep their momentum rolling on Friday, as they begin play in the Christian Homeschool Sports Ministries Tournament in Spring.
Huntsville falls in four sets
The Huntsville Lady Hornets bounced back from a slow start on Tuesday, but ultimately weren't able to complete the comeback.
Playing on the road at Leon, Huntsville dropped its first two sets before rebounding to win the third. However, Leon came away on top during a hard-fought fourth set to secure the victory (17-25, 12-25, 25-19, 20-25).
The Lady Hornets are next scheduled to play on Thursday at the Spring ISD Tournament.
New Waverly drops road match at Mexia
The New Waverly Lady Bulldogs came up empty-handed during Tuesday's match at Mexia, falling in three sets (25-22, 25-16, 25-10).
Despite the loss, Lady Dogs head coach Carly Dyess saw signs of optimism from her team. Dyess was particularly impressed with senior Sierra McCann, who led the team in kills.
"We have a a few players that played very well tonight, especially senior Sierra McCann," the coach said. "She was very vocal and led her team."
New Waverly will play its next match on Thursday in the Groveton Tournament.
