New Waverly has an opportunity to snap a three-year postseason drought this week, but the Bulldogs have their sights on bigger goals.
With two weeks left in the regular season, New Waverly trails second-place Hemphill by half a game. However, with a win over the Hornets earlier this season, the Bulldogs hold the tiebreaker and can secure the No. 2 seed if they win out.
New Waverly (5-2, 3-1) is set to face Kountze (2-5, 1-3) on Friday night and will clinch a playoff berth with a victory. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium
“We are now set up to make the big push that we need to get the No. 2 seed,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said after last week’s win over Corrigan-Camden. “We have to take care of business ... and if we keep doing what we’ve been doing, we will be there in the end.”
WINNING STREAK PUTS TRINITY BACK IN POSTSEASON HUNT
Following back-to-back lopsided losses to start league play, Trinity’s postseason outlook appeared grim. However, after two straight double-digit victories, the Tigers find themselves right back in the District 9-3A, Division I playoff hunt.
Trinity (4-4, 2-2) is set to face Westwood (3-5, 1-3) at home on Friday at 7 p.m., with the Tigers attempting to hold onto the league’s final playoff spot. They enter the game alone in fourth place, but Westwood and Huntington are only one game behind them.
A third-place finish isn’t out of the picture for Trinity either. The Tigers trail Crockett and Coldspring-Oakhurst — who will play for second place on Friday — by one game, and will travel to Crockett for next week’s regular-season finale.
ALPHA OMEGA FACES RIVAL IN PIVOTAL DISTRICT MATCHUP
The Alpha Omega Academy Lions bounced back from a rough loss in a big way last week, beating Logos Prep 44-8. Now, Alpha Omega (3-2) will look to keep its momentum going against rival Allen Academy (2-3).
Friday’s game will mark the first of three pivotal district matchups for the Lions to close out the regular season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Alpha Omega.
