For a second year in a row, Huntsville's Unified basketball team will be playing for a state title.
The Hornets will look to defend their title on Monday night against the winner of the earlier game of Converse Judson vs Hutto.
Huntsville will face the winner of that game with tip off set for 6 p.m. in San Antonio.
If you can not make the trip, do not worry as they will have a live stream of the game.
The game will be brought to you live at the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/@kathrynruiz2511
