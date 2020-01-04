Perhaps their ugliest performance of the season wasn’t enough to derail the Huntsville Hornets’ undefeated start to District 20-5A play.
Huntsville fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter before rallying to a 77-49 road win over Caney Creek on Saturday. AJ Wilson led the Hornets with 20 points, followed by Jacovyn Houston with 14.
“We did a good job of bouncing back and taking over in the second half, but I was highly disappointed in our effort,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. “Our effort level at the beginning of the game was zero to none.”
With a first-place showdown against Montgomery Lake Creek looming at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m., Oliphant is placing an emphasis on making sure his team is focused.
“The main thing is just to be sharp,” the coach added. “We'll play a good three or four games in a row, and then we'll have a game where we play bad. Guys aren't going to play well all the time, but we can’t play bad as a whole.”
