ATHENS - Neither the Huntsville nor Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball teams had experienced the agony of defeat in the 2020-21 season.
So when the teams met on Saturday, something had to give.
Huntsville gave their all and pushed Mount Pleasant about as far as they’ve been pushed all season, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers had just enough and defeated the Hornets 64-61 in overtime to win the Class 5A regional quarterfinal held at Athens High School.
“I just think overall, we didn’t play well,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said after the game. “Some of our big time guys didn’t have their best game. But with that being said, I thought we were very resilient, and we still had a chance to win it at the end. I just think we didn’t make enough plays and had too many turnovers to win the ballgame.”
It was a game that MP led for most of, but never one that got too out of hand. In the second quarter, Huntsville used a small run to cut the Tigers’ lead down to four, but MP responded strong and went into halftime up 34-25.
But as they did for most of the game, Huntsville kept MP within touching distance.
“We really did emphasize, after Thursday’s game (a win over North Forney), defense,” Oliphant said. “I thought the guys did a good job of that tonight. I thought we got a couple of bad calls there, but that’s part of it. That’s why you have to play extremely well when you get to this level (in the playoffs). In this round, you have to play extremely well to win, and we just didn’t play well enough.”
In the second half, Huntsville (12-1) slowly chipped away at Mount Pleasant’s lead, outscoring the Tigers 17-13 in the third quarter to only trail 47-42 going into the fourth quarter.
The Hornets’ defense also controlled the fourth quarter, holding MP to eight points. So while Huntsville’s offense wasn’t at their best, it was good enough to get them all the way back into the game. With less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter Tiezevion Matthews tipped in his own missed shot to tie the game at 55.
Mount Pleasant (27-0) did have a chance to win the game with 0.9 seconds after Huntsville was called for a foul that they argued was a clean block. But when Zaveion Chism-Okoh stepped up to the line for the Tigers, he missed both free throws, sending the game to overtime.
Jadarian White hit a three to start overtime, which gave Huntsville a 58-55 lead. From there, the game was either tied or had the Hornets with a two-point lead for most of the extra period. But late in the game, with the game tied at 60, Kevin Harrison made one of two free throws to give Huntsville a 61-60 lead. On the next possession, MP’s Payton Chism drove into the lane and hit a tough basket to give the Tigers the lead.
After a timeout, Huntsville turned the ball over when Harrison’s pass for Taylor Harrell went out of bounds. The Hornets fouled MP, and the Tigers hit both free throws to seal the victory.
Huntsville’s season was abbreviated due to their football team’s deep playoff run, but Oliphant is still proud of what his team accomplished in limited games.
“We had a great group of guys,” Oliphant said. “Having an abbreviated season didn’t bother me as much. Once we got into game shape, we were fine. But I’m proud of the guys, I thought we’ve been very resilient all year, and I thought we did a good job of battling tonight.”
