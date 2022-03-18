HUNTSVILLE — Lufkin baseball opened the game with a six-run first inning after an error with two outs and Huntsville could not catch up.
The Hornets (6-8, 1-1) would go on to fall to the Panthers, 13-5 despite outhitting Lufkin.
“We had an extremely costly error with two outs,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. ‘I’m very pleased with how we played. We are hitting balls harder and more in the gaps than they did, for the most part, we were better offensively. When you walk them it’s just hard. We were just chasing runs the entire night.”
Senior Travis Tester got the start for Huntsville but he was only able to pitch two-thirds of the inning. Tester faced the entire Lufkin lineup during that time and gave up all six runs. However, none of them were charged due to an error that kept the inning alive.
Huntsville was then forced to go through their bullpen with Jackson Batten, Bun Shelly and Christain Milum finishing the way. Shelly went the longest for the Hornets as he finished with three innings pitched and only allowing three hits and shutting the Panthers down for all three innings of work.
Batten would pitch 2.1 innings coming in for relief of Tester but with five hits and four runs, the game became out of reach for Huntsville.
However, nine walks were issued by the Hornets staff while striking out two.
“That is what Bun does, he’s going to keep us in games and bridge the gap for us,” Jennings said. “He keeps us tight and gives us an opportunity. Jackson came in after missing the last two weeks and he did a good job. The big deal was anytime we scored, we gave up two or three in the next inning.”
Senior and first baseman Mason Monjaras put the Hornets offense on notice in the first with a two-run homer in the bottom half of the first which kept the Hornets within four after one. However, the Panthers added two more before Huntsville scored again.
Monjaras finished with three hits on four tries.
Huntsville tried to make another push during the third inning as it cut the deficit in half but their two inning scoring drought was too much.
Strikeouts, which have been an issue for the Hornets thus far, stayed down on the night. Huntsville would only be retired six times via the third strike which normally lands in the double digits.
The Hornets also out hit the Panthers, 12-11.
“It’s hard to sit here and say I’m pleased with the offensive production when you lose, but I am proud of my team,” Jennings said. “We put together some good at bat’s and we’ve been doing some things of late that have helped us offensively. We cut the strikeouts a little bit and hopefully that continues.”
Huntsville will return to the diamond on Tuesday when they will travel to Nacogdoches for another district game.
