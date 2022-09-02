HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville football is coming off a tough loss to A&M Consolidated last Friday but despite the loss, they had several strong points.
The Hornets saw their sophomore quarterback throw for 307 yards and two scores. Now the Hornets have to improve on their run game to force opponents to put another person in the box to help free up big plays.
“We hope to continue to improve in all three phases of the game,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “We didn’t run the ball effectively the other night but we found out we could throw the ball a little bit. We were able to do some things that we didn't have planned. You try to take those things now and build upon them and fix the mistakes you made. We made some mistakes but we played a really good football team. We have to do a better job when we have the ball. Lot’s of things to work on but we had some bright spots out of inexperienced guys.”
Huntsville's running struggles started up front. While they have eight seniors in that position it is a group that will hold the highest standard. The run game for the Hornets scraped together just a handful of yards on the ground.
While Bryan’s defensive line will be another tough test for the Hornets, they will have to find a way for the run game to take off.
“The biggest thing is if you can’t control the line of scrimmage with your five then it’s going to make the run game difficult,” Southern said. “Bryan creates a different set of problems and it’s a different front. It creates some things that hopefully we can take advantage of. You don’t want to run it and just bang your head against the wall like we did the other night. Hopefully, the other factors you build in allow us to run the ball better this go-around.”
The Hornets will also have their hands full on Friday with a high-powered offense.
The Vikings bring senior quarterback Malcolm Gooden to the table as a dual-threat player. In their opening game against Waller, he would toss for 272 yards on a 69% completion rate for four touchdowns. While he can fling the ball, he also isn’t scared to tuck the ball and run.
Gooden tucked the ball seven times against Waller rushing for 47 yards and another two scores.
The Vikings also have a slew of running backs. They had five running backs take at least one handoff for 262 yards and three touchdowns.
“Bryan has a quarterback and he’s very athletic,” Southern said. “I think he understands what they are asking him to do from a play call standpoint. He is athletic enough that when the play breaks down he can use his legs. Pressure in situations is going to be important. They may have the biggest o-line that we will see all year. All five guys are over 300 pounds and it will be a challenge for our guys up front. The biggest thing will be keeping the quarterback in check because he can hurt you.”
While Bryan will be a tough opponent, the Hornets have plenty of stuff to build on. The Hornets had seven receivers haul in a pass from Taylor, the leader was sophomore Savion Conteh.
Conteh finished the game with seven receptions for 185 yards and two scores. His two touchdowns were a 52-yard reception and an 80-yard reception.
While they saw some of that success, there were still dropped balls that the Hornets will try to get fixed.
“You want to keep building on the success you had,” Southern said. “Seven different times we had a receiver drop balls and I don’t know what the outcome is if you catch all those. Nobody expected us to throw the ball 50 times last time but he found Savion a couple of times as well as other receivers. You have to continue to grow with that. You also have to give him some other options running the ball.”
“They understand what we are doing offensively and they have the ability to get open,” Southern said. “They all caught balls but almost every one of them dropped one. If you clean that up it would be better. We just have to move the ball better offensively.”
Now with the Hornets celebrating their seniors on Friday, they will look to right the ship against Bryan. Kickoff for this game is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Elliot T. Bowers stadium.
