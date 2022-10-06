HUNTSVILLE — Coming off its second win of the season, Huntsville football has an opportunity to seize the opportunity of getting the second win in district and setting themselves up for the postseason.
The Hornets (2-4, 1-1 district 10 5A, DII) and Bryan Rudder battled last year in an overtime game where a controversial call by the referees called the Hornets’ Jawann Giddens short of the goal line on fourth down.
“This is a big one,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “Winning last week and hopefully going and getting a win this week puts us 2-1 at the open week. This is big for a lot of reasons. Seeing the next two opponents that Friday, there’s a lot riding on this one. They are a bit like us and battling like we are every week.”
Rudder (2-3, 0-1 District 10 5A, DII) is much like Huntsville in this game as a young team after a lot of turnover from last season. The Rangers bring back two wideouts in Kevin Holmes Jr. and Nathanil Figgers that have proved to be a big threat from the Ranger offense.
The senior duo has combined for 576 yards this season and five scores. Rudders’ sophomore receiver Jaquise Martin currently leads the team with 335 reception yards and five scores. With those threats, the Hornets' secondary of Isaiah Collins and Jeremiah Winfrey will have their hands full.
“They have two big receivers and they are athletic guys,” Southern said. “They have a new quarterback but the system hasn’t changed much. Those big guys always scare you. They have a big back that they use a lot.”
The Ranger defense also has the capability to be explosive but has allowed 181 points in their five games.
“They continue to blitz,” Southern said. “They play a lot of odd coverages and aren't afraid to bring five or six guys.”
While the Ranger offense knows their key players, the Hornets offense hasn’t figured out all of their slots. Giddens moved to the quarterback last week filling in for sophomore Austin Taylor after he took a big hit against Montgomery.
Giddens missed the second and third games for the Hornets with an injury but is back. He is likely going to be back out there for the Hornets. While the passing game lacked last week against Lamar Consolidated, Giddens’ legs are still a viable option to make plays.
“That’s the first time Jawann has ever started at quarterback,” Southern said. “He took all the reps in practice and we didn’t throw the ball nearly as well as we wanted to. Jawann is a football player and he found the endzone twice. I thought for Jawann’s first time to start at quarterback he did a pretty good job.”
Giddens’ legs are enough to make a play for the Hornets but he will be paired with senior running back Keiron Lee and sophomore Braylon Phelps in the back field.
Lee has taken over as the main running back with Giddens shifted over and the Hornets have to switch up their offense to fit Giddens’ skill set.
“You still have the run threat but you have to build the offense around his strengths,” Southern said. “We’ve moved Braylon to running back and we will continue to work on what we need to do to win a game. At this point, it’s just about winning, it doesn’t matter what it looks like.”
Winning is the key at this point and with the district games meaning more, each of the next four is doubled in meaning. Being in a seven-team district, the second win is pivotal as a third win likely puts you in the playoffs.
In order to get three wins, you have to get two and the Hornets will have the chance to do it on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan.
“The second win is a priority,” Southern said. “Going into a bye-week where we are going to see two of the next three teams live. We will get to see Lake Creek against Bryan Rudder which will allow us to compare. The second win is huge because statistically, a third win will get you into the playoffs if they are the right three. Getting the second is a good win until you need to get the third one.”
