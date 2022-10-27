HUNTSVILLE — With two games left this season, Huntsville football is on the road for the sixth and final time this season.
The Hornets (3-5, 2-2 district 10 5A, DII) will try and get past a team they have struggled against in the past in Brenham. The two squads have met 12 times since 2004, with the Cubs holding a 10-2 record. However, the last time these teams played was in 2017.
“Brenham presents a different problem and they are senior-laden than a lot of us in the district,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “They are very talented at quarterback and they give a couple of options at running back. They are big on both sides of the ball, which is typical for us this year. A lot of people will say and I wasn’t a part of a lot of it but this was a big rivalry a few years ago.”
Huntsville is coming off a performance where its offense struggled against one of the top teams in 5A, DII. The Hornets posted six points in the game but lost out on their run game early. With junior Jawann Giddens taking over the QB reps, Huntsville moved sophomore Braylon Phelps and senior Keiron Lee into the main running backs.
The Hornets will look to get that going again to help open up a passing game that has struggled to gain any momentum.
“We know this and Brenham knows this, we have to run the ball to be successful,” Southern said. “We still aren’t making enough plays in the passing game. I thought we threw the ball decently last week but we don’t have the chunk plays. We have to be more consistent running the ball. Braylon going out takes away some of our two-back stuff. We’ve adjusted and we have to get first downs and score points.”
Huntsville’s defense will have its work cut out for them as well. Brenham (5-3, 4-0 district 10 5A, DII) brings an explosive offense behind senior quarterback Rylan Wooten.
Wooten has seen action in all eight games thus far and plays as a dual threat to many defenses. This season, he has thrown for 1,340 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has also pulled the ball down and rushed for 683 yards and another nine touchdowns.
However, the Hornet defense is picking up steam and is prepared for anything.
“He moves well enough and he’s not afraid to throw the deep ball,” Southern said. “I think there are times where he gets out of the pocket and he’s just as dangerous out of it as he is in it. I think we will see a mix of those. We will have to keep him in the pocket and tackle the running backs.”
This is the final time Huntsville will travel during the regular season this year. This is one of the closer trips the Hornets have had. Luck has not been on their side either as Huntsville has lost four of their five road games this far.
Friday’s game also has playoff implications attached to it. If the Hornets get a win, they can move up to second place in the district as they would hold a tiebreaker against Brenham. A loss would create several scenarios for the final game of the season.
“The travel is not as big and I think the weather will be more of a factor than anything,” Southern said. “These kids have played Brenham in our middle school stuff, so they’ve played a lot of these kids. I think we’ve handled travel well. You have to win on the road.”
Huntsville and Brenham are scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cub Stadium in Brenham.
