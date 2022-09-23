HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville football made their closest bus trip of the season as they opened its district season against Montgomery.
The Hornets (1-4, 0-1 District 10 5A, DII) would travel downfield on their second drive to score first but then would not find the endzone until the fourth quarter. The Hornets would drop the contest 28-21 after a 14-point fourth quarter to remain in the game.
“We didn’t make enough plays and they did, especially in the first half,” Huntsville head coach Rodey Southern said. “I was proud of the way we fought back. We had a chance to get the onside kick, which we hadn’t played well enough at that point to do that. Our kids kept fighting. We played three quarterbacks tonight and all three did a little bit. We had a lot of good things but we have some things we have to fix.”
The Hornet offense saw several different looks tonight as they played three different quarterbacks. Huntsville started the game with Austin Taylor. The Hornets first score came off Taylor’s rush for 38 yards the start the game.
Montgomery would then answer on their next drive tying the game up.
The Hornets running back trio of Jawann Giddens, Jeremiah Winfrey and Keiron Lee saw success on the ground. The three combined for 139 yards on the ground with Taylor adding another 74 and a touchdown.
However, the passing game wouldn’t be as clean and would lead to four three-and-outs giving the Bears (1-4, 1-0 district 10 5A, DII) the ball back quickly.
Taylor would leave the game in the fourth quarter with Demarcus Williams and Jawann Giddens filling in for him.
Giddens would lead a seven-play, 67-yard drive to make it a seven point game and an onside attempt away.
“I thought there were times where the overhang guy was doing some stuff that we didn’t prepare for but we also dropped a couple of long passes,” Southern said. “There’s a lot of if’s in games like this. The way we competed and the way we fought till the end. We will find the good and we will find the stuff we have to get better at.”
Montgomery’s running back Ryder Adler was too much for the Hornets youthful defense. The junior was able to belt off several runs that continued to push them down field, including a touchdown.
The Hornet’s defense also failed to get off the field, and for that saw plenty of snaps. The Bear’s would convert 6-14 fourth downs and went 2-2 on fourth downs.
This led to the Hornets playing over 50 plays and getting little rest.
“Overall our defense was on the field too much,” Southern said. “We went back to where we didn’t get off on third downs. That’s a big thing when you are playing in a district.”
Now the Hornets will have to gear up for another strong district opponent in Lamar Consolidated. Huntsville will have to try and get things going as they have a short district schedule and likely need at least two wins in order to gain a playoff spot.
