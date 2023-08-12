HUNTSVILLE — It is the second official date of football season as Huntsville took the field for its annual towel scrimmage.
The Hornets held an intrasquad event as they went live in full pads, tackled and showed what Huntsville football may look like this season.
Huntsville’s defense continuously swarmed to the ball and for the better part of the scrimmage, the first-team defense was able to keep the first-team offense at bay.
“I thought the effort was good, especially defensive,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “I thought we ran to the ball as well as we have in a long time from the linebacker core. We did a whole lot of vanilla stuff that we needed to get on film. I thought it was good practice.”
Huntsville’s first team defense was a squad that looked ready to dominate. Southern and his staff decided to move senior Jawann Giddens from the offensive side to the defensive to be a linebacker, and he looked at home.
Giddens now lines up with junior Shiloh Jones as a linebacker and the tandem wreaked havoc in the intrasquad. The Hornets' first offense struggled to move the ball against that crew.
But the important thing to take away was the Hornets' ability to run to the ball and swarm after it with the entire team to drop the ball carrier.
“The three linebackers that started are all very athletic,” Southern said. “Moving Jawann was a good move, I think he made more plays defensively today. Shiloh is going to be Shiloh, he is a good football player. It was good to see them not give up the deep ball. It was good to know we have eight or nine D-line guys.”
A key piece during this training camp will be seeing how quickly Huntsville can rebuild its offensive line after graduating all the starters last season.
JT Kroll will be making a move from the defensive line to the offensive line to fill a gap but the Hornets still have to piece things together. Brian Parker Jr. took first-team reps as the center but took second-team reps as a guard.
One thing that Huntsville will need to improve on as well is the run blocking for the running back room of the Hornets.
“We didn’t play the true ones and twos. We are going to play seven or eight offensive linemen in a game,” Southern said. “You want them to be able to play two positions and having multiple centers is always a priority.”
The best thing is, it is still a scrimmage and the Hornets still have another two weeks of practice and a scrimmage to determine what this team can be made of.
Huntsville brings in two quarterbacks as junior Austin Taylor took first-team reps and junior DeMarcus Williams took the second-team reps.
Williams had an offense flowing under center and connected to a receiver on a deep ball to score a touchdown, but that likely won’t be the Hornets' MO. Huntsville has a stable of running backs that are all going to be competing for carries this season.
Sophomore Trae’Shawn Brown was called up from the junior varsity ranks for the Brenham game and from there he showed that he could be special. With his speed, Brown can break away from defenders and can get into the open field for big yardage.
To pair with him is junior Braylon Phelps, who flipped sides of the ball midway through last season. Brown brings some power to the offense and has the speed to continue to be explosive.
To make it a three-headed monster, senior Muiz Oluwolf joins the room to continue to make it stronger than it already was.
“I thought we did not move the ball effectively enough,” Southern said. “We want to be able to run stretch and toss and as simple as it is, you still have to judge the lane and know when you stay wide. We will keep evaluating all of our quarterbacks because being able to have guys is important. There is a lot of room to improve offensively, but most of the situations I put them in were behind the eight ball today.”
Huntsville will now have one week of practice to get ready for their scrimmage against Lufkin on Aug. 18 in Lufkin. The start time for the scrimmage is TBD.
