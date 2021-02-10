Despite taking a loss on Tuesday night, Huntsville boys soccer coach Robert Taylor sees improvement from his young team.
The Hornets fell 2-0 to a high-scoring Lufkin squad, but still showed progress in the second match of District 16-5A play.
“Where we are as a group right now, I know they won’t feel it tonight, but they took a step forward,” Huntsville head coach Robert Taylor said. “You can see a number of things they have done recently. Again, you make a couple mistakes and they made us pay for them.”
Lufkin was able to score within the first four minutes of the game, with the other goal coming later in the half.
While the Hornets’ defense only allowed two goals, those goals likely could have been prevented. However, Taylor knows these growing pains are part of being a young team with only one other district game under their belt.
“I look at it and it will be frustrating, and I know they are upset about it, but there are some encouraging markers,” Taylor said. “The guys put in a good amount of work against a really good team, but made some unfortunate errors early in the game.”
Offensively, Huntsville did not have much to assist on Lufkin’s scoreless second half. Having a few shots on goal, the Hornets will look to continue to improve.
While the team looks to get past these two district losses, the pieces are there for success in the near future.
“It’s encouraging and we need to go play well Friday,” Taylor added. “I think if we can just get one, then everybody starts to believe a little different, and maybe you go get two, three and four.”
The Hornets will travel to Nacogdoches on Friday, with the match set to begin at 6 p.m.
