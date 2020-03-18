Tonight, the Huntsville boys soccer team was supposed to face Kingwood Park in its regular season finale. A win would have secured the Hornets District 20-5A’s final playoff berth — and capped a late-season push up the league standings.
But with all sports on hold for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there are no certainties for this resilient group. And they’re currently in a situation that resonates with countless individuals around the globe.
“We’re all in limbo,” Huntsville head coach Robert Taylor said.
As for now, there isn’t much the coach can do to help his team on the soccer field. But he understands their angst when it comes to being kept away from the game they love.
However, Taylor notes that this time away from the pitch could serve as a silver lining — allowing student-athletes the opportunity to grow in aspects of life that will benefit them long after their playing careers are done.
“The guys want to play. Like a lot of athletes, their favorite part of school is getting to come out there with their friends and play,” Taylor said. “Right now, they don’t get the opportunity to do that. You just have to encourage them and help them realize that this is one of those times when you get to be stiller than you normally would be — and that’s not always terrible. There are some great things that can come out of being still and having a less busy schedule.
“Unfortunately, that’s probably not going to be soccer games. But hopefully when these guys leave us, they recognize they are more than just soccer players. ... Anytime you have time, it’s a great opportunity to grow. That’s what we’re going to push our guys to do. That may be as soccer players, or it may be as people.”
Perhaps the toughest part for the coach when the possibility of a canceled season comes up is the fact that his seniors would be robbed of one final shot at redemption.
After going all the way to the Class 5A Region III title game two years, the Hornets missed the postseason entirely in 2019. With a determined, seasoned and tight-knight group, Taylor just hopes they get the chance for one more run.
“I feel bad for our seniors,” he said. “In their minds, they had this opportunity to come out and play another game, qualify for playoffs and try to turn things back to where they were for so long. They may or may not get that chance — I really don’t know … but you would like to see them have the opportunity to go finish this thing they started.
“It just seems like that’s the way things are supposed to go.”
