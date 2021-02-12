Huntsville Hornet head coach Jay Oliphant has built a culture of dominance at his alma mater.
Behind a history-making senior class, Huntsville secured its third outright district championship in four years, following a 76-60 victory over Lufkin at Paul Bonham Gym. And they did it on senior night.
“It’s good for those seniors,” Oliphant said. “To send them out the right way, able to cut the nets and celebrate the fans. It keeps this momentum going into the playoffs.”
Friday’s win came from a handful of big plays from beyond the arc that led Huntsville to some a few dominating stretches. Hornet seniors combined for 49 points on the night, with Jadarian White leading the way with 25. Taylor Harrell collected nine boards.
“Playing with this team is like playing with buddies, it’s more than just basketball,” White said.
“They have been monumental to this program,” Oliphant added. “They have been the foundation of this program for the past three years. Watching them grow over those years has been remarkable.”
While the team still has one more regular season game, making a playoff run is what this team is most looking forward to.
“I’m looking for more consistency,” senior Jordan Woodberry said. “Making shots consistently, playing better defense more consistently and getting more boards consistently. Really just the fundamentals. I’m looking forward to this state run.”
After the end of the game the team was able to cut the net down while the crowd watched on, but more importantly the team got the team win.
“It feels good,” Woodberry added. “There isn’t much to it, just get out here and win. The focus is staying undefeated right now.”
With the district title wrapped up, the Hornets still have one more game to play in the regular season against Nacogdoches The game is set for a 6 p.m. tip on Saturday.
