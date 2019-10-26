KATY — The plan was for Huntsville to run the table in the second half of the season, with a turnover savvy defense and a quick-strike offense.
Katy Paetow had other plans.
Channing Dumas Jr. connected with Damon Bankston and Johnathan Baker on a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes and the Panthers pulled off the biggest upset of the District 10-5A, DII season, knocking off No. 7 Huntsville 25-14 on Saturday.
“I’m obviously disappointed … we didn’t play well in the second half and they did,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said following the loss. “Their offense made plays when they needed them and we didn’t, it’s that simple.”
Yemi Mejolagbe picked up a Matthew Southern fumble for the Panthers (7-1, 4-1), who forced three Hornet turnovers and held Huntsville to only 154 offensive yards, near the midway point of the fourth quarter.
The Hornet defense stood strong at the start, forcing a 28-yard field goal. But, a roughing the kicker penalty would give Paetow new life — and they capitalized.
Dumas found Bankston in the flats for a 6-yard score a few plays later to give Paetow the lead with 8:15 left. A 17-yard toss to Baker in the final minute would go on to seal the upset for the Panthers.
“When it comes down to it, we have got to get better offensively,” Southern added. “We aren’t moving the ball consistently … we aren’t catching the ball or running the ball well.”
The lone Hornet scores came off short fields, when Southern found Tyrique Carter in the flats for a 7-yard score to give Huntsville a 7-6 lead with 7:36 remaining. Carter brought in another score a few minutes later off an 18-yard TD pass down the sideline.
But the Hornet offense would he held silent in the second half, putting up only 19 yards.
Paetow beat a ranked team for the first time in school history after falling to the Hornets 48-0 last year in Huntsville.
“We just have to keep working, because we can still do everything we set our sights on available to us, we just might not get it at home,” the coach added.
Southern posted 109 yards through the air. Miles Tatum was as his biggest target, recording 46 yards off four grabs.
The Hornets (5-3, 3-2) will look to rebound next week when they face Montgomery Lake Creek on Friday at Bowers Stadium.
