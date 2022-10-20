HUNTSVILLE — Coming off a week's rest, Huntsville football faces one of its toughest tests of the season.
The Hornets will face off against Dave Campbell’s Texas High School football No. 6 team in 5A, DII Montgomery Lake Creek. However, with two weeks to prepare for this game, the Hornets are ready for the challenge.
“We had a good off week and we had some opportunities to get some kids healthy,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “We’ve had a good two weeks of prep and this by far is the best team we’ve seen to this point. They are very talented and consistently have gotten better every week. We are going to have our hands full.”
Huntsville’s offense has seen success under junior quarterback Jawann Giddens and has scored 36 points over the last two weeks. While Giddens’ arm isn’t quite the same as sophomore Austin Taylor’s, Giddens has the ability to force teams to load another member into the box for his legs.
Giddens started the season as the Hornets starting running back and has made the adjustment. While he doesn't have the long ball threat, his ability to read holes and push through creates problems for opposing teams forcing them to never count him out of a play.
As the Hornets shifted their offense around, they needed help at the running back position. Southern would flip sophomore Braylon Phelps and junior Jeremiah Winfrey at the running back position. Phelps got his first look against Lamar Consolidated and he's excelled each week.
Phelps is joined by senior back Keiron Lee to have a two-headed dragon in the run game.
“It’s kind of the same thing Lake Creek has. Jawann can throw it well enough to keep them off of you but he’s a factor in the run game,” Southern said. “When the RPOs came back in, now you are playing 11-on-11 instead of 10-on-11. I think moving Braylon over to running back this past game, I think he found what he needed to find. Keiron gives us that hard-nosed guy and he gives up some yardage. We’ve got to keep the football, that’s been our message all week.”
Huntsville will rely on the run and so will Lake Creek. The Lions are led by senior quarterback Cade Tessier, who is a dual threat.
Tessier has tossed for 1,283 yards this year and hasn’t made very many mistakes. He boasts a 13-5 touchdown to interception ratio this season. While he is capable of making plays with his arms, his legs force teams to add an extra player to the box to try and stop the run.
Lake Creek’s running game also has a sophomore running back that is taking a bulk of the snaps. Sophomore Tyvonn Byars currently has 1,423 yards and has added 24 touchdowns on the ground.
The two members have accounted for 2,030 yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground.
“Their running back is a big strong kid and he gets stronger and more physical as the game goes along,” Southern said. “Their quarterback is the guy that makes their offense go. He is very consistent and they aren't afraid to let him run the ball. The thing with them will be not giving up the big plays. It's going to be a chore.”
While the Lion offense will be a handful, the Hornet defense has improved every week. With a steady rotation of defensive ends.
Sophomore Zach Moss had a strong game against Bryan Rudder and with him paired with Ja’Darrius Smith and six other people, they will be up against a tall task.
“We have to continue to get better up front,” Southern said. “I thought our front played better against Rudder. I thought we pressured the quarterback enough to get him out of rhythm, and I think we have to do the same thing Friday night. We’ve gotten a little better every week and part of that has been the ability to rotate eight or nine guys on the defensive line. They will have a test from start to finish because Lake Creek plays consistently well for all four quarters.”
GAME INFORMATION
Huntsville and Lake Creek will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Elliot T. Bowers stadium on the campus of Sam Houston State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.