A handful of Huntsville Hornets were recognized for an impressive 2020 season earlier this week, as District 20-5A highlighted its top boys soccer players.
The Hornets had eight student-athletes receive all-district honors, with three — Brandon Cervantes, Christopher Macias and Victor Rubio — landing on the first team. David Alvarenga, Brandon Delfin and Jaden Santibanez made the second team, while Oswaldo Alezano and Maxwell Mundorff received honorable mentions.
Huntsville also had nine players named to the academic all-district team: Alezano, Jim Baez, Delfin, Kelvi Gomez, Conor McCracken, Mundorff, Santibanez, Diego Tapia and Nicholas Zamudio.
Unfortunately for the Hornets, they didn’t get to see this group’s full potential — the 2020 season was suspended, then canceled, with one game left in the regular season and Huntsville holding onto the league’s final playoff spot.
“We really enjoyed working with this group,” Huntsville head coach Robert Taylor. “They had a great personality and character to them, and I would've liked to see what they could've done in that last chance to play against Kingwood Park — and possibly earn a way into the playoffs. But overall, we're really proud of this group.”
After reaching the Class 5A Region III final in 2018, the Hornets missed the playoffs altogether last season. The group returned in 2020 determined to get the program back on track.
Despite using a handful of underclassmen in key roles, Huntsville finished the season 11-5-5 (9-4-4 in district). Of the five losses only one came against a team that wasn’t slated to make the playoffs — Tomball, which Huntsville held the fourth-place tiebreaker over.
“The past two years have been kind of a brand-new group of faces as far as the varsity level is concerned,” Taylor added. “But with this group being so brand-new, just looking at the results and saying, 'On most nights we're starting four sophomores and a freshman,' we're really excited about where the group is going to go.”
Heading into the second half of league play, Huntsville found itself on the outside looking in of the playoff picture. The Hornets didn’t shy away from the challenge, however, picking up key points in tight games and turning into one of the district’s hottest teams down the stretch.
“Even when things were tough and not going how they wanted, they found a way to go get results,” Taylor said. “Some simple examples were at the turn when we started the second half of district play. There were some ties we had, and Tomball had played a really good first half of district, so we were about five points back. Then we beat them 2-0, which gave us the tiebreaker over them.
“That was a game where we started two sophomores and a freshman in midfield ... and they got the win on that night, then there was the road game at Porter when we scored two goals in the final two minutes to tie the game. There were these moments when they started to see how good they can be if they put it together, so we’re excited for next season.”
