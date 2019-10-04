Searching for their first District 10-5A Division II win of 2019, the Huntsville Hornets appear to have run into the perfect opponent.
The Hornets will look to turn the page on a league-opening loss to A&M Consolidated as they head on the road Friday to face the winless Cleveland Indians, a team they dismantled 84-0 last season.
But while the matchup might seem lopsided on paper, Huntsville is laser-focused and hungry to make a statement.
“We just have to stay focused, keep doing what we’re doing and everything is going to fall into place,” Huntsville senior Latel Sweat said.
The greatest area of emphasis for the Hornets this week is to find success in the running game, something they failed to do in back-to-back losses to College Station and A&M Consolidated.
An injury to starting running back Cameron Myers — who compiled six touchdowns in the first six quarters of the season — has cut into Huntsville’s backfield depth. This, along with five turnovers, played a significant part in the Hornets failing to string together a drive of more than three plays in the second half last week.
Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern is looking for the offense as a whole to step up and take pressure off the running backs.
“Sometimes it’s the running back, but sometimes it’s not the running back,” Southern said. “Sometimes we aren’t doing a good enough job up front, or we’re not throwing the ball enough to keep them off us so we can run the football.
“We haven’t run the football effectively the last two weeks. We have to eliminate the turnovers. You can’t throw four interceptions in a game … but at the same time, those are things we can improve on and continue to fix.”
While the Hornets are coming off a tough setback, senior receiver Miles Tatum is confident this learning moment will turn into a positive by the time the season is over.
“We’re going to take this game and learn from it, and take that into the rest of the games and beat everybody else,” Tatum said.
