HUNTSVILLE — Coming off a disappointing loss in their opening district game, Huntsville football is trying to get back in the win column and secure a meaningful district win that could be the difference in a playoff spot.
The Hornets (1-4, 0-1 District 10, 5A, DII) being in a seven-game district means that every game matters.
Huntsville dropped its first game against Montgomery 28-21 but showed plenty of promise late in the game. Now the Hornets will have to show what they can do against Lamar Consolidated Friday night.
“You are disappointed when you don’t win and don’t play well early,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “That was the biggest thing from the other night. We started out in a hole. It almost sounds like the same thing for two or three weeks now. I was proud of how we continued to fight, especially after Austin got dinged up. Jawann and Demarcus both had to play quarterback and with 30 seconds left we were kicking an onside kick.”
Huntsville’s start against Montgomery was slow and a handful of defensive mistakes led to an early deficit. But after another week of practice, the Hornets are ready to flip their mojo and get their fourth win over Lamar Consolidated.
“Our defense has got to make more plays than they are making,” Southern said. “We gave up some plays the other night due to poor tackling. It’s just (bad plays) inexperienced teams make. We are at the stage now where we have to make those plays.”
Against the Bears, sophomore quarterback Austin Taylor took a hit and was removed from the game. While it is uncertain if he will play this week, Huntsville has had Demarcus Williams and Jawann Giddens taking reps and will likely both play at the quarterback position this week.
Both Williams and Giddens led the Hornets on touchdown drives in the closing minutes of the game. The two of them will bring something different to this offense that is still needing to find a groove as they had against Bryan.
“We’ve been repping Demarcus but Jawann has been a different story,” Southern said. “He had an injury but we feel good with both of those guys. They are a little different than Austin in what they bring to the table. We will rep both of them and they will both play.”
Huntsville’s defense will get tested yet again. The Mustangs' senior running back Justin McCullough has been a workhorse back. McCullough is currently averaging 4.7 yards per carry this season. The Hornet's defense hasn’t been much of a run stopper, which could make for an interesting game on Friday.
The youthfulness of this group has had its miscues but has learned from mistakes and is ready for the challenge.
“Being in the right spot and wrapping up and making plays,” Southern said. “You can simulate it but you don't know what you are going to be dealing with. Once we settled down and took better angles, we played much better. Sometimes we are our worst enemies with the situations we put ourselves in.”
Lamar Consolidated’s run game will be a huge presence in this one. The Mustangs have struggled in their pass game with junior Nathan Lowther.
Lowther has completed 37 percent of his passes this season for 468 yards. He has thrown three touchdowns in five games but is averaging one interception per game.
The Hornets will have to be prepared for everything, as this program has leveled out over the years.
“Our kids know they are big and athletic,” Southern said. “They have done a good job of stabilizing that program. Every game for us is going to be a fight. We don’t look at the previous year and losing players changes the game. We just don't need to get into a scoring fest like last year.”
Huntsville will play its second home game this season after being on the road for three straight weeks. This game will serve as the Hornet's homecoming game as well. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday with homecoming festivities taking place during halftime.
“The big thing with a team like this is playing at home is a good thing,” Southern said. “Your routine is the exact same as it was against Bryan. Not having to be on a bus for hours is tough on any team.”
