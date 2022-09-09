HUNTSVILLE — Coming off its first win in the 2022 season, Huntsville football will have another strong test as it hits the road and travels to Belton.
Last week, the Hornets were able to take down Bryan 21-14 in a game in which Huntsville ran the ball 61 times for over 200 yards on the ground.
Junior running back Jeremiah Winfrey led the way for Huntsville with 91 yards. Now, the Hornets will try and repeat that against a strong Belton team.
“We’ve played two very unique games,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “We threw the ball 51 times in Week 1 and we ran 59 plays in the first half. We’ve had a double-edged sword in what's been available for us. We didn’t win both games but I thought the kids played well last week… Belton will be a combination of the last two teams. They have a big o-line and 32 seniors. It’s a unique team for us. We’ve had a good week of practice and the kids understand we are going to do whatever we need to do to win.”
It will all start with the Hornet's five guys up front. Huntsville’s offensive line is made up of eight seniors and one junior, the only group with multiple guys with experience.
Last week against Bryan, the Hornet's offensive line was able to help create holes for its backs and quarterback to find holes.
Sophomore quarterback Austin Taylor was able to read the option play well in the game and it played a big factor in moving the ball. The week before they were able to block for the pass game, this group has shown they are capable.
“That’s our most consistent and most experienced group of players,” Southern said. “We were able to get some of those running clear. Looking at the end zone film it was very clear. We are going to rely on our o-line. We‘ve said all along those guys are potentially the most consistent group because they are our most experienced.”
While the line brings experience, the other guys bring skill. With junior running back Jawann Giddens nursing a shoulder injury, the Hornets will need Winfrey and senior back Keiron Lee to step up.
Huntsville has also seen the ball in the air with Taylor. He found a connection to Savion Conteh in Week 1. However, with things not being perfect, the Hornets will just take what is given to them.
“Coach Schroeder and our offensive guys have done a really good job,” Southern said. “A defense can’t stop everything you do. If they are physically better than you at all 11 positions, that's different. If they give the run game, take the run game. If they give you the middle of the field, take it. In a perfect world, you would want a mix. But I like winning too.”
Defense for the Hornets will start up front. Huntsville will rely on senior defensive lineman Ja’Darrius Smith and sophomore Christian Hall to apply pressure on the Tigers.
Belton’s junior quarterback Ty Brown has tossed for 492 yards and three touchdowns in his first two games. He has also thrown two interceptions in those games, both when under pressure and forced to make mistakes.
If the Hornets can get pressure on him and penetrate the offensive line to limit the run game, Huntsville has a chance to get the win.
“We have to get pressure on their quarterback,” Southern said. “I thought when Brenham had opportunities they got him out of rhythm. He threw a couple of interceptions and had a critical one that blew the game open. I thought Braylon took a major step last week in being a playmaker. We just have to control the run and don’t let them hit the big play.”
This game will also serve as a return for several members on this Huntsville staff. Southern and offensive coordinator Scott Schroeder both coached at Belton. The Hornets’ defensive coordinator Amaury del Real was also a player for Southern and Schroeder at Belton/
Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
“It’s kind of odd,” Southern said. “ Our defensive coordinator Amaury Del Real than any of us because that’s where he’s from. I’ve gotten phone calls and photos of kids that played for us there. You're excited to go back to a place and I have some fond memories there. It’s bittersweet when you go back and of course, you want to go in there and beat them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.