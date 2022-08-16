HUNTSVILLE — Football is coming. Huntsville hit the field for its annual towel scrimmage on Aug. 13 signaling the first day to tackle to the ground.
The Hornets ran several drills with the first team, second team and junior varsity playing against each other. This was also the first chance for a lot of the sophomore-heavy Hornet squad to prove they belong playing on Friday nights.
“The effort was good,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “With a bunch of young kids, you will make mistakes. I thought our offensive line did okay today but we didn’t protect the football. Those things are correctable. I thought we made decent tackles but we have a lot of young kids that have to mature and grow up. Hopefully, they get a little better every week.”
Huntsville's biggest question is who will be under center for the first snap this season. Sophomore Austin Taylor took a majority of the team's first-team reps during the intrasquad.
While he got those reps, it would appear the QB battle isn’t over. Demarcus Willaims and Jawanna Giddens are the other members of that battle. Giddens brings in the most experience. His need as a running back complicates the problem.
The Hornets will have two more weeks of practice and a scrimmage against Lufkin to figure out what they are going to do under center.
“Demarcus got reps and we didn’t give Jawann any reps today but he is getting them,” Southern said. “If they are going to run the ball, you have a chance to get banged up. We have to be really smart about how we do it. Right now they are all three playing that position. Jawann carried the load at running back and would probably be our guy if the season started today. He’s done it enough. It’s good when you have one or two but it’s good when you have three guys that can play the position.”
Like their quarterback, Huntsville has a youthful squad filled with juniors and sophomores ready to lead this team.
While that could be a troubling move, a lot of these players gained experience through the JV teams and some even on Friday nights.
“I think the ones we pulled up last year, and we had some guys on varsity last year. Once we healed up in some spots we moved them down,” Southern said. “There’s no way to get anything without experience. Our freshmen, sophomore and junior class are potentially three very talented classes.”
Now with one tune-up left before a game against A&M Consolidated, the Hornets have to figure out the plan.
However, the goal is to just get better and better every day and see where they land.
“Friday we go to Lufkin so we need to be sharper than we were today,” Southern said. “You have to get the jitters out. School started last week. We have things that we need to get fixed. We need to be a little better next week. We have to prepare for a four non-district schedule. We will take some lumps physically but hopefully, it gets us ready for district.”
Huntsville will head to Lufkin for the scrimmage on Friday. Junior varsity will start at 5 p.m. with varsity coming at 6 p.m.
